Backed by 22 years of experience and 2,500 career transactions, the North Georgia Group owner earns industry recognition for local real estate production.

LAKE LANIER, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With 22 years of experience, 2,500 career transactions, and a 562-review track record, Chris van Olphen delivers the results expected of the best real estate agent on Lake Lanier.This month, FastExpert recognized the North Georgia Group owner as a 2026 Top Agent in Gainesville, GA.What Did FastExpert Recognize Chris van Olphen For?The 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Gainesville, GA designation highlights local professionals with a proven history of completed sales and high customer satisfaction.Published by the real estate directory FastExpert, the Top Agent ranking evaluates professionals based on their number of recent local sales, years of experience, and verified client reviews. The 2026 recognition reflects an agent's transaction history and objective customer ratings within the specific market."Working across the region requires an understanding of how local inventory changes affect our clients," says van Olphen. "This recognition is a direct result of our team focusing on clear communication and managing transaction details."What Makes Chris van Olphen a Top Producer in North Georgia?Operating out of Lake Lanier, GA, van Olphen and the North Georgia Group support buyers and sellers across Cumming, Alpharetta, Milton, Dawsonville, Suwanee, Gainesville, and Canton.His primary practice spans traditional residential sales, corporate relocations, foreclosure, investment, and second home transactions.Experience Proof Points:- $750 million in career closed sales volume- 2,500 closed career transactions- Ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Cumming, GA in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings- Named the #1 Team by the 400 North Board of REALTORS for seven consecutive years- Acknowledged as a Top 10 team in the Southeast Region for Keller Williams- Earned a Top Team Award from Real Producer magazine in 2024What Does the Recognition Mean for Lake Lanier Buyers and Sellers?Working with an active top-producing agent gives buyers and sellers a clearer read on shifting local conditions, allowing them to time their offers and listings accurately.According to the most recent local market data, Gainesville currently holds 6.5 months of supply and an active inventory of 295 homes.This level of supply indicates a balanced to slightly buyer-favoring market, meaning buyers have more options and negotiating leverage.Meanwhile, sellers listing in a market with a median sale price of about $398,000 should focus on exact pricing and property presentation to stand out among the available inventory.Who Is Chris van Olphen?Chris van Olphen is the owner of the North Georgia Group, powered by Keller Williams Community Partners in Cumming, Georgia. Alongside his team at the Lake Center Parkway office, he manages real estate services across the broader North Georgia region. Within the brokerage, his group has been recognized as a high-performing MERA Team.Buying or selling in Lake Lanier, GA? Reach Chris van Olphen at North Georgia Group at (912) 467-8523.

Chris van Olphen

North Georgia Group

+1 912-467-8523

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Top Lake Lanier, GA Real Estate Agent Chris van Olphen Earns 2026 FastExpert Recognition News Provided By North Georgia Group November 17, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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