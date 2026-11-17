MetroTrade and Payward Services announce a new partnership.

Retail futures broker MetroTrade partners with Payward Services Derivatives to power its brokerage, trading platform, and account onboarding process.

- Ingmar Mattus

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MetroTrade, a retail futures trading broker, today announced a partnership with Payward Services Derivatives, Payward's regulated U.S. derivatives infrastructure, to launch its rebuilt brokerage and trading platform.

“We rebuilt MetroTrade's brokerage and platform on infrastructure that already supports serious volume in the retail futures space,” said Ingmar Mattus, Co-Founder of MetroTrade.“It means faster onboarding and funding for our traders, without giving up the competitive, low-cost pricing MetroTrade is built on.”

The partnership pairs MetroTrade's retail-focused brokerage with Payward Services Derivatives, a technology platform that handles market access, onboarding, funding, and risk management for retail brokerages through a single API integration.

The move coincides with a full relaunch of MetroTrade's business. The company has introduced a new account portal, a new proprietary trading platform, and a simplified funding process, alongside expanded access to futures markets.

MetroTrade's new platform offers CME Group futures, including recently launched products like single-stock futures and E-nano futures. The platform will also offer digital asset derivatives from Coinbase, with prediction markets planned for a future release.

“Payward Services' team worked closely with ours throughout this rebuild, from clearing to funding to risk controls,” said David Klotz, President of MetroTrade.“That kind of partnership is what made a launch of this scope possible on our timeline.”

“Traders judge a broker by how quickly they can open an account and place a trade, and a lot of technology sits behind that. We built our B2B offering so a broker can access markets, onboarding, funding and risk controls through one API. MetroTrade came in with a sharp view of what its traders want, and ex.” said Max Shanbrom, EVP & GM of Payward Services Derivatives.

For traders interested in low-cost futures trading, visit metrotrade to learn more and open an account.

About MetroTrade

MetroTrade is a Chicago-based futures brokerage built for retail traders. As a CFTC-registered introducing broker and NFA member, MetroTrade provides direct access to global futures markets through a purpose-built trading platform available on web and mobile. The platform supports a full range of order types, real-time account monitoring, and a growing lineup of contracts. MetroTrade combines some of the lowest commissions in retail futures trading with low intraday margins and a fully integrated brokerage experience, making futures markets more accessible to individual traders. To learn more or to open an account, visit metrotrade.

About Payward Services

Payward Services is the B2B infrastructure platform built on 15 years of operating Kraken, one of the world's largest crypto platforms. Through a single integration, partners can access crypto and tokenized equity trading, fiat and stablecoin payments, yield, lending, prediction markets and derivatives. Fintechs, banks, brokerages, payment providers, exchanges, consumer tech platforms and asset managers can use Payward Services to offer digital assets to their clients without building the stack themselves.

Liquidity, custody, payments, compliance, risk and settlement are integrated by design, replacing fragmented multi-vendor stacks with a single regulated foundation. Partners build on the same infrastructure that powers Payward's family of products, deployed as modular services they can scale alongside their own.

For more information, visit payward/payward-services

Media Contacts

MetroTrade

Jarryd Baynes

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Payward Services

Lauren Post

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This release contains forward-looking statements regarding product launches and platform availability; actual timing and features may differ.

Futures and security futures trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Losses may exceed the initial investment. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. View the Risk Disclosure Statement at ninjatrader/risk-disclosure-clearing, including the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Products at ninjatrader/ssf-risk.

NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC d/b/a NinjaTrader, Kraken Derivatives US, Payward Services Derivatives, and Tradovate is a CFTC-registered futures commission merchant and an NFA Member (NFA ID: 0309379). View disclosures at ninjatrader/disclosures.

Bitnomial Exchange, LLC is a CFTC-registered designated contract market. Bitnomial Clearinghouse, LLC is a CFTC-registered derivatives clearing organization. View disclosures at bitnomial/disclosures.

Jarryd Baynes

MetroTrade

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MetroTrade Partners with Payward Services Derivatives to Launch All-in-One Futures Brokerage and Platform Experience News Provided By MetroTrade November 17, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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