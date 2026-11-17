MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The NDMC on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 106 crore to clean major drains to prevent waterlogging, approved solar panels for 388 new buildings and unveiled a plan to open five 'Prakriti Cafes' at Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and BRICS Garden.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of the New Delhi Municipal Council, Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the civic agency also decided to rope in a new agency to modernise and improve public toilets.​

He said the Council meeting also approved the draft“New Delhi Municipal Council (Property Taxes) Bye-Laws, 2026” that will be placed before the Council for approval at its next meeting scheduled for November 23.​

He said the proposed bye-laws incorporate amendments based on the suggestions received from the Delhi government and public. Following approval by the Council, the process for publication of the bye-laws in the official gazette will be initiated, he said.

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Chahal said the proposed Prakriti Cafés will provide visitors with a convenient place to relax and enjoy refreshments amidst the greenery and natural surroundings of the NDMC parks.

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These cafés will be developed under the BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) model. Under this arrangement, the selected agency will develop the cafés at its own cost and undertake their operation and maintenance before transferring them to NDMC, he said.

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The Council has accorded in-principle approval to explore the development of five Prakriti Cafés - two at Lodhi Garden, two at Nehru Park and one at BRICS Garden.

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On solar power initiatives, Chahal said a survey of 244 additional NDMC buildings showed that solar panels with an estimated capacity of 6,914 kW (6.914 MW) can be installed on these buildings.

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He informed that 124 non-NDMC buildings were surveyed, with an estimated solar installation potential of 8,250 kW (8.25 MW). To take this initiative forward, an MoU has been signed between NDMC and the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), he said.

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He said Recruitment Regulations were also approved to improve the recruitment and promotion process for various technical posts in the NDMC Electricity Department, and a go-ahead was also given for expenditure of Rs 40 crore for security services and arrangements at various NDMC premises.

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