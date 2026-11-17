MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said Punjab“needs a state government that works with the government of India and avoids picking fights with the Centre over every issue”.

​Speaking during Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit as part of the“Khet Bachao Abhiyan” campaign, Jakhar said the Centre“extends support whenever the state government approaches it with a project proposal”.​

He cited the Agriculture Department's schemes as an example.​

In a post on social media, Jakhar wrote:“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'cooperative federalism' was on display today when I had the opportunity to join Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian in a discussion with farmers in Mohali district as part of the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' campaign.

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During the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister announced the release of a Rs 352 crore grant for the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Vikas Yojana and seven other projects for which the Punjab government had sought funding.”

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He handed the approval letter to Punjab's Agriculture Minister on the spot.

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“Cooperative federalism can help achieve all-round development. If the Chief Minister and other ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party government had taken their project proposals to the government of India, as Khuddian did, there would have been no reason for any of them to return empty-handed.

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“Punjab can overcome its difficulties only if it has a government willing to work with the Centre and avoid creating disputes over every issue. That is why the people of Punjab now want a 'double-engine government' in the state,” Jakhar added.