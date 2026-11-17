MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India's music creator economy generated nearly Rs 17,400 crore in gross economic value in 2025, marking a 45 per cent increase from 2023, with digital consumption platforms accounting for 52 per cent of the economic value created, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from EY said that music publishing and performance revenues grew to Rs 1,125 crore in 2025 from Rs 628 crore in 2023, while consumption reached nearly six trillion streams, reinforcing India's position as one of the world's largest and most dynamic music markets.

Independent music accounted for 43 per cent of digital music consumption, up from less than 35 per cent in 2023, reflecting changing listener preferences and growing traction for creator-led and regional-language content, the report said.

Based on a survey conducted in partnership with JioSaavn, the report found that 88 per cent of GenZ respondents listened to music for at least one hour each day.

Traveling (85 per cent), relaxing (76 per cent) and working (56 per cent) were the top use cases for music consumption, while a background to studying was also prominent.

The report highlighted a clear tension for music creators as 75 per cent believed opportunities are increasing, but 76 per cent felt it is becoming more difficult to take advantage of them.

Creators now have access to more platforms, independent reach, global audiences and new revenue streams, but continue to face income uncertainty, discoverability pressure, complex rights administration, rising marketing costs and emerging AI-related risks.

It also recommended simpler and more effective licensing compliance (particularly for retail, venues, events and public spaces), a single-window licensing model, defined rate cards where feasible, closer government-industry collaboration, greater regulatory clarity and formal music creation and management education.

The report identified technology, independent music and export growth as important levers for the industry's next growth phase.

These include promoting Indian creativity globally, enabling wider reach through digital platforms, expanding awareness of copyright and publishing rights, improving metadata quality and royalty tracking, increasing adoption of licensed music across businesses, and strengthening creator education around monetization and intellectual property.

“The future of the industry will depend on ensuring that creators have the knowledge, rights and opportunities needed to build sustainable careers and continue enriching our societies through music,” said Youssou N'Dour, Vice-President, International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC).

Ashish Pherwani, Partner and Media & Entertainment Leader, EY India stressed strengthening monetization avenues, rights management and export capabilities through creator education to translate rising consumption into sustainable growth for the entire ecosystem.

-IANS

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