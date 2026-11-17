ED Extradites Key Accused Oleksandr Zapichenko From Romania to India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday secured the extradition of Oleksandr Zapichenko alias Alex, a foreign national and one of the key accused in the money laundering investigation against Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, operating under the brand name 'Torres Jewellery', from Romania to India. A three-member team from ED brought back the fugitive from Romania via the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and landed at Mumbai Airport at 4.45 pm.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) -- India's nodal agency for Interpol-related matters-- facilitated the extradition process and return of the foreign national to India against whom a money laundering prosecution complaint has been filed. The extradition of Alex from Romania marks a significant development in the investigation, demonstrating the sustained efforts of the ED to pursue fugitive accused persons involved in large economic crimes beyond national jurisdictions and bring them back to India to face the process of law.

ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on the basis of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by APMC Police Station at Vashi in Navi Mumbai and other Police Stations. The ED said its investigation revealed that Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, through its 'Torres Jewellery' showrooms, allegedly lured many small and gullible investors into a fraudulent investment scheme by promising exceptionally high returns and referral bonuses, while selling low-value jewellery at grossly inflated prices.

"Huge cash collections were diverted through Hawala operators and converted into USDT cryptocurrency instead of being utilised for legitimate business purposes," said the ED. As per the agency, Alpesh Pravinchandra Khara, acting on the instructions of Alex, was arrested by the ED on March 26, 2025. "The proceeds of crime identified so far have been quantified at Rs 177.12 crore, with Alex emerging as one of the key persons involved in directing the collection and diversion of the funds," said the ED.

In this case, the agency further said that a prosecution complaint was filed before the special PMLA court on May 22, 2025, and the court took cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint on July 29, 2025. The special PMLA court in Mumbai had issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) on November 3, 2025 against Alex, who was absconding and residing outside India. At the request of the ED, an INTERPOL Red Notice was published against the accused to facilitate his international tracing and arrest.

Pursuant to the international efforts initiated by ED, Alex was provisionally arrested in Romania on May 23. Following the extradition proceedings before the competent judicial authorities in Romania, which included timely responses from ED to Romanian authorities, the extradition of Alex was ordered by the court of Bucharest and further upheld by the Bucharest Court of Appeals. ED said the directorate extended its gratitude to the government of Romania and NCB Bucharest, reinforcing the shared commitment of both countries to combat transnational money laundering and organised crime. The agency also said that the directorate extended its compliments to UAE authorities for ensuring smooth transit and to the other stakeholders, such as CBI (NCB India), the nodal agency, and the Ministry of External Affairs for smooth coordination in the process.