SEBI Revises Margin Requirements for Commodity Derivatives in India

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday revised the minimum initial margin and Margin Period of Risk (MPOR) requirements for agricultural and non-agricultural commodity derivatives, with the new framework set to come into effect from December 1, 2026. According to a circular issued by the market regulator, the revised framework prescribes minimum initial margins of 6 per cent, 8 per cent and 10 per cent for commodities classified under low, medium and high volatility categories, respectively. The revised requirements will apply uniformly to agricultural and non-agricultural commodity derivatives. For commodities falling under the low-volatility category, SEBI has prescribed a minimum initial margin of 6 per cent and a minimum MPOR of two days. Similarly, commodities classified under the medium-volatility category will attract a minimum initial margin of 8 per cent, with an MPOR of two days. For high-volatility commodities, the regulator has prescribed a minimum initial margin of 10 per cent and a minimum MPOR of three days. Explaining the rationale behind the revision, SEBI stated that the changes were introduced "Based on representations received from stakeholders, recommendations by the Working Group(WG) on 'Review of current regulatory norms applicable to Agri Commodity Derivatives Segment' and Risk Management Review Committee(RMRC)." The regulator further stated, "The circular shall come into force from December 01, 2026." SEBI clarified that the revised framework would remain applicable for one year from the date of issuance of the circular, with the possibility of an extension. "This circular shall be applicable for a period of one year from the date of issuance of this circular," the regulator said, adding that the Board may extend the period through a separate circular if considered necessary. The regulator has advised Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) to take necessary steps and establish systems for implementing the revised framework. It has also instructed MIIs to make amendments to their relevant bye-laws, rules and regulations wherever required. Additionally, market institutions have been directed to inform market participants, including investors, about the revised provisions and disseminate the circular on their websites. (ANI)