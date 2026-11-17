MK Stalin Praises MS Dhoni as Tamil Nadu Bids Farewell to Legend

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday paid an emotional tribute to legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni following his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying his contribution to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and his bond with the people of Tamil Nadu would remain unforgettable.

MK Stalin described Dhoni as Tamil Nadu's beloved adopted son and said the former CSK captain had given Chennai much more than trophies, forging an emotional connection that transcended cricket and united generations. In a post on X, MK Stalin wrote, "Dhoni gave #Chennai much more than trophies. He gave us an emotion that united generations and forged a bond that transcended cricket. As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. We only wish we had one last chance to give Tamil Nadu's beloved adopted son the farewell he so richly deserved. Thank you, @msdhoni, for the countless moments of joy, the glorious triumphs and the memories we will cherish forever. Wishing you the very best in your new innings as #CSK's mentor."

Udhayanidhi Stalin also expressed gratitude to Dhoni for the unforgettable memories he created for millions of cricket fans across Tamil Nadu, particularly supporters of Chennai Super Kings. Highlighting the former India captain's trademark helicopter shots, exceptional wicketkeeping and leadership, Udhayanidhi said his presence on the field would be deeply missed by CSK supporters. In his post on X, Udhayanidhi wrote, "In the era of the IPL, one man who has given millions of people across Tamil Nadu countless unforgettable memories is now stepping away from the field. Fans of CSK will miss those iconic helicopter shots, brilliant stumpings, exceptional captaincy and the composure with which he turned difficult situations into memorable victories. Thank you @msdhoni, for all the beautiful memories and incredible moments. Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, will always hold a special place in its heart for you. As you take on a new role as the mentor of CSK, my very best wishes."

Dhoni's retirement brings an end to an illustrious 19-year IPL career that began with the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008. Chennai Super Kings confirmed that the 45-year-old will take up the role of Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, ensuring that his association with the five-time champions continues in a new capacity. One of the defining figures in the history of the IPL, Dhoni represented CSK for 17 seasons, apart from spending two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai were suspended from the competition. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and guided it to the IPL title in his comeback season.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK established themselves as one of the most successful teams in the tournament, winning five IPL championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The franchise also secured the Champions League T20 title twice, in 2010 and 2014. Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season but continued to contribute as a player, offering his experience behind the stumps and delivering crucial performances with the bat. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. He subsequently missed the 2026 edition due to a calf injury, and his retirement now confirms the end of his playing career in the tournament.

Across 278 IPL matches, Dhoni scored 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes. His ability to finish matches under pressure, coupled with his sharp wicketkeeping and tactical understanding, made him one of the most influential players in the competition. Affectionately known as 'Thala' among Chennai supporters, Dhoni became an integral part of the city's sporting identity. His association with CSK went beyond results, with his leadership, consistency and calm approach helping establish a strong emotional bond between the franchise and its supporters. His transition into the mentoring role comes as CSK look to rebuild ahead of the 2027 season following three consecutive campaigns without a playoff appearance. The franchise has also revamped its coaching setup, with former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan appointed head coach. Dhoni's experience of nearly two decades with the franchise is expected to be valuable in guiding the team, supporting its players and helping nurture the next generation of CSK cricketers. Although his playing days in the IPL have ended, Dhoni's new role will ensure that his association with Chennai Super Kings continues. For millions of supporters in Tamil Nadu, the transition marks the end of an era on the field but not the end of the bond they share with their beloved 'Thala'. (ANI)