Congress Protests In Dharchula Against Cases Filed On Harish Dhami

The Congress party on Tuesday staged a strong protest in Dharchula, a border assembly constituency in Uttarakhand near the Indo-Nepal border, opposing the cases registered against Congress MLA Harish Dhami and six others. In the presence of several veteran Uttarakhand Congress leaders, a protest march was carried out, and a memorandum addressed to the Governor was submitted demanding the immediate withdrawal of the cases.

The protest saw the participation of several senior Congress leaders and workers, including Almora MLA Manoj Tiwari, former MLA Lalit Farswan, former Assembly Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal, and former MP Pradeep Tamta. Congress leaders warned that if the cases registered against MLA Harish Dhami and the six others are not withdrawn and if any arrest action is taken, the Congress party will launch a statewide agitation across Uttarakhand.

Politics in Dharchula has been on the boil following a dispute at the Jauljibi Fair. Through today's protest, Congress has signalled its readiness to escalate this issue to the state level. Defending the legislator's stance, Congress leaders criticised the state administration for protocol violations, arguing that elected local representatives are routinely sidelined at public events.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLA Harish Dhami on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of corruption and challenged him to face him in a by-election, saying he had nothing to fear as he had committed no wrongdoing.