MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The wait for GTA 6 is almost over, and millions of gamers are preparing to dive into the new edition of the action adventure on November19. The 8th main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is coming out after a 13-year wait, following 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5.

Set in the fictional American state of Leonida (based on Florida), the story follows the criminal duo of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Players will be able to freely roam Leonida's open world, which features the Miami-inspired Vice City.

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As UAE gamers gear up for Rockstar Games' new product, knowing a few essential tricks beforehand could help save time, make smarter choices and get more out of your gameplay. From getting your hands on the game ahead of the world to saving some money as you do do, here are some hacks to keep in mind before launch.

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The New Zealand trick

You can get your hands on the game nine hours ahead of fellow gamers in UAE. How? By changing your time zone settings on Xbox.

Rockstar is releasing GTA 6 at midnight on November 19 in each region's local time zone. New Zealand reaches midnight before most other countries.

Availability will then roll out worldwide as each time zone reaches midnight on November 19.

For someone in the UAE, that could mean playing from 3pm on Wednesday, November 18, instead of waiting until midnight.

If you're playing on an Xbox Series X or Series S in the UAE, you can try to unlock GTA 6 before its UAE launch time by changing your Xbox console's location to New Zealand.

Here's how:

Switch on your Xbox Series X or Series S and open Settings from the dashboard. Select System. Go to Language & location.

Find the Location option.

Change your location from United Arab Emirates to New Zealand.

Select Restart now.

Once the console restarts, open GTA 6 and see if the game unlocks.

This method has been reported as a way to access games earlier through regional launch timings. However, it is not an officially endorsed Rockstar early-access offer.

Pre-load the game

You can already pre-load GTA 6 if you've pre-ordered it digitally.

PS5: Pre-loading is available. Xbox Series X|S: Pre-loading is available. Storage requirement: Up to 212GB.

This means you won't have to wait for the entire game to download on launch day.

Bonus trick: Save money using USD Playstation credits

While PlayStation allows you to buy credits in dirhams now, there is a chance you might save some money if you already have some credits in USD.

On the Playstation store, $1 is equal to Dh4, as opposed to the standard Dh3.67 conversion rate. So, if you find a $100 gift card selling for Dh350, you could receive Dh400 in UAE wallet credit. That's Dh50 in savings.

Here's how to redeem USD credits on your UAE PS5:

Purchase an eligible USD PlayStation gift card. Sign in to your UAE PlayStation account. Open PlayStation Store.

Select the three-dot menu.

Choose Redeem Code.

Enter the 12-digit voucher code.

Check your wallet for the converted AED balance.

Important tip: Check if your PlayStation account is registered in the UAE, or is it a US account. This makes a big difference to which gift cards you can redeem.

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