Aster Prime Hospital Doctor Reveals That Even Non-Smokers Are At Risk Of Lung Disease Due To Rising Air Pollution
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, November 17, 2026: People who have never smoked may still be at risk of developing Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a long-term lung condition that makes breathing increasingly difficult. Prolonged exposure to air pollution, vehicle emissions, construction dust, industrial fumes and indoor cooking smoke can damage the lungs over time. On the occasion of World COPD Day 2026, pulmonologist at Aster Prime Hospital has urged people not to ignore persistent cough, breathlessness or frequent respiratory infections, particularly as winter conditions can aggravate existing lung problems.
COPD is a chronic respiratory disease that causes persistent airflow limitation, making it difficult to breathe. Although smoking remains a major risk factor, the disease can also affect non-smokers who are regularly exposed to harmful airborne pollutants. In urban areas such as Hyderabad, traffic emissions, construction activity and environmental pollution are important respiratory health concerns.
One of the biggest challenges is delayed diagnosis. Many people mistake persistent coughing for a seasonal problem or assume that breathlessness while walking or climbing stairs is a normal part of ageing. As a result, COPD may remain undetected until symptoms begin interfering with daily activities.
Dr. Ravi Teja Buddha, Senior Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Aster Prime Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, "There is a common misconception that COPD affects only smokers. We also see people who have never smoked but have been exposed to dust, pollution or indoor smoke for several years. Many patients ignore early symptoms such as persistent cough, wheezing or breathlessness, assuming they are minor problems. If someone is getting breathless while climbing stairs, walking short distances or doing routine activities, they should not ignore it. A simple lung function test called spirometry can help diagnose COPD."
Winter Can Worsen Breathing Problems
Doctors warned that winter can be particularly challenging for people living with COPD and other chronic respiratory conditions. Cold, dry air can irritate the airways, while exposure to pollution and seasonal respiratory infections may worsen existing symptoms.
In COPD patients, these factors can trigger sudden worsening of breathlessness, coughing and mucus production, known as exacerbations. Severe episodes may require emergency medical attention or hospitalisation.
"People with COPD need to be extra careful during winter. They should avoid unnecessary exposure to polluted air, cover their nose and mouth when stepping out into cold weather and continue their prescribed inhalers regularly. Patients should never stop medication on their own simply because they feel better. If breathing difficulties suddenly increase, they should seek medical attention without delay," Dr. Ravi Teja, added.
Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored
Persistent cough lasting several weeks or longer
Breathlessness while walking or climbing stairs
Wheezing or a feeling of tightness in the chest
Frequent respiratory infections
Excess mucus production
Unusual tiredness during routine activities
Precautions to Protect Your Lungs During Winter
Doctors at Aster Prime Hospitals recommend the following precautions:
Avoid polluted air: Limit outdoor activities when air pollution levels are high, especially near busy roads and construction sites.
Protect against cold air: Cover the nose and mouth with a scarf when stepping outdoors in cold weather.
Stay away from smoke and dust: Avoid smoking, second-hand smoke, indoor burning and other respiratory irritants.
Continue prescribed medication: COPD patients should use inhalers regularly as advised by their doctors.
Prevent infections: Maintain hand hygiene, avoid close contact with people who have respiratory infections and take recommended vaccinations after consulting a doctor.
Stay physically active: Continue suitable exercise and pulmonary rehabilitation as advised by healthcare professionals.
Seek timely medical care: Do not ignore sudden worsening of cough, breathlessness or changes in mucus production.
Dr. Ravi Teja advised people above 40 years of age with persistent respiratory symptoms, particularly those with a history of smoking or prolonged exposure to dust and pollution, to undergo medical evaluation. Spirometry is an essential test for confirming COPD.
While COPD cannot be completely cured, early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and reducing exposure to harmful pollutants can help control symptoms, reduce flare-ups and improve quality of life.
On World COPD Day 2026, Aster Prime Hospitals emphasised that protecting lung health is important for everyone, including non-smokers, and urged people to recognise early warning signs and take necessary precautions during winter.
COPD is a chronic respiratory disease that causes persistent airflow limitation, making it difficult to breathe. Although smoking remains a major risk factor, the disease can also affect non-smokers who are regularly exposed to harmful airborne pollutants. In urban areas such as Hyderabad, traffic emissions, construction activity and environmental pollution are important respiratory health concerns.
One of the biggest challenges is delayed diagnosis. Many people mistake persistent coughing for a seasonal problem or assume that breathlessness while walking or climbing stairs is a normal part of ageing. As a result, COPD may remain undetected until symptoms begin interfering with daily activities.
Dr. Ravi Teja Buddha, Senior Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Aster Prime Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, "There is a common misconception that COPD affects only smokers. We also see people who have never smoked but have been exposed to dust, pollution or indoor smoke for several years. Many patients ignore early symptoms such as persistent cough, wheezing or breathlessness, assuming they are minor problems. If someone is getting breathless while climbing stairs, walking short distances or doing routine activities, they should not ignore it. A simple lung function test called spirometry can help diagnose COPD."
Winter Can Worsen Breathing Problems
Doctors warned that winter can be particularly challenging for people living with COPD and other chronic respiratory conditions. Cold, dry air can irritate the airways, while exposure to pollution and seasonal respiratory infections may worsen existing symptoms.
In COPD patients, these factors can trigger sudden worsening of breathlessness, coughing and mucus production, known as exacerbations. Severe episodes may require emergency medical attention or hospitalisation.
"People with COPD need to be extra careful during winter. They should avoid unnecessary exposure to polluted air, cover their nose and mouth when stepping out into cold weather and continue their prescribed inhalers regularly. Patients should never stop medication on their own simply because they feel better. If breathing difficulties suddenly increase, they should seek medical attention without delay," Dr. Ravi Teja, added.
Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored
Persistent cough lasting several weeks or longer
Breathlessness while walking or climbing stairs
Wheezing or a feeling of tightness in the chest
Frequent respiratory infections
Excess mucus production
Unusual tiredness during routine activities
Precautions to Protect Your Lungs During Winter
Doctors at Aster Prime Hospitals recommend the following precautions:
Avoid polluted air: Limit outdoor activities when air pollution levels are high, especially near busy roads and construction sites.
Protect against cold air: Cover the nose and mouth with a scarf when stepping outdoors in cold weather.
Stay away from smoke and dust: Avoid smoking, second-hand smoke, indoor burning and other respiratory irritants.
Continue prescribed medication: COPD patients should use inhalers regularly as advised by their doctors.
Prevent infections: Maintain hand hygiene, avoid close contact with people who have respiratory infections and take recommended vaccinations after consulting a doctor.
Stay physically active: Continue suitable exercise and pulmonary rehabilitation as advised by healthcare professionals.
Seek timely medical care: Do not ignore sudden worsening of cough, breathlessness or changes in mucus production.
Dr. Ravi Teja advised people above 40 years of age with persistent respiratory symptoms, particularly those with a history of smoking or prolonged exposure to dust and pollution, to undergo medical evaluation. Spirometry is an essential test for confirming COPD.
While COPD cannot be completely cured, early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and reducing exposure to harmful pollutants can help control symptoms, reduce flare-ups and improve quality of life.
On World COPD Day 2026, Aster Prime Hospitals emphasised that protecting lung health is important for everyone, including non-smokers, and urged people to recognise early warning signs and take necessary precautions during winter.
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