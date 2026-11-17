MENAFN - GetNews)"A healthcare specialist at Healing Frontiers administers advanced, non-invasive neuropathy treatment in Wolfeboro, NH, using Class IV laser therapy to target nerve damage and restore sensation in a patient's foot."Healing Frontiers, a chiropractic wellness center in Wolfeboro, NH, provides a structured, non-surgical neuropathy care program for Lakes Region patients with numbness, burning, or persistent nerve pain. The clinic pairs a multi-step sensory and mobility evaluation with a six-week plan that combines Class IV laser therapy, nutritional guidance, and at-home care, giving patients a clear picture of whether they are candidates for care.

WOLFEBORO, N.H. - November 17, 2026 - Healing Frontiers, a chiropractic wellness center on Bay Street, provides a structured, non-surgical program for neuropathy treatment in Wolfeboro, NH, serving patients across the Lakes Region who live with numbness, burning or persistent nerve pain. The clinic starts with a multi-step sensory and mobility evaluation, then outlines a six-week plan that combines Class IV laser therapy, nutritional guidance and at-home care. The process is designed to give patients a clear picture of whether they are candidates for care before treatment begins.

When Nerve Symptoms Linger

Peripheral neuropathy develops when the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord are damaged or irritated. Patients often describe numbness in the feet or hands, a burning or tingling sensation, sharp or constant pain, and trouble with balance. Diabetes and chemotherapy are among the better-known causes, though in many cases no clear cause is ever found.

For residents of Wolfeboro and nearby towns such as Alton, Moultonborough, Tuftonboro and Ossipee, those symptoms can make everyday routines harder. Walking on uneven ground, climbing stairs, buttoning a coat or standing through a shift can all become more difficult, and reduced sensation in the feet can raise concerns about falls.

Many people living with neuropathy manage symptoms with medication. Others are simply told to wait and see. A growing number are asking about non-surgical, drug-free options that begin with a careful look at how well the nerves are working.

How the Six-Week Program Works

The program for neuropathy treatment in Wolfeboro, NH, at Healing Frontiers begins with an evaluation made up of several parts. A severity consultation covers the patient's history, symptoms and likely cause. A sensory examination tests how well the patient detects vibration, temperature and light touch. Mobility testing includes a gait analysis and a fall-risk assessment. Findings are then reviewed with the patient in a written report.

That report matters. It outlines whether the patient is likely to be a good fit for care, and the clinic says it will tell patients plainly if the nerve damage appears too advanced for the program to help.

For patients who move forward, the clinic builds a six-week plan around three elements: in-office Class IV laser therapy, nutritional guidance, and an at-home care routine. The clinic refers to the program as its peripheral neuropathy reversal protocol. Results vary from patient to patient, and no outcome is guaranteed.

Potential advantages of this approach to non-surgical neuropathy relief in Wolfeboro include:



A non-surgical, drug-free approach to nerve-related symptoms

Sensory and mobility testing that documents where each patient starts

Class IV laser therapy that is non-invasive and typically described as a gentle warming sensation

Nutritional guidance that supports the plan between visits

At-home steps that keep patients involved in their own care A defined six-week timeline, so patients know what to expect

“People come in with numbness or burning that has been going on for months, sometimes years, and they've often been told there isn't much to do about it,” said Dr. Joseph Ranney, chiropractor at Healing Frontiers.“Our first job is to find out how much function is still there. If we think we can help, we lay out a plan. If we don't, we say so. Patients deserve a straight answer.”

Local Access for Lakes Region Patients

The neuropathy program builds on the range of services the clinic already offers, which include chiropractic care, spinal decompression, and laser therapy. Keeping those services under one roof means patients with several concerns can address them in one place, close to home. The office sits about half a mile from Huggins Hospital, and patients can find the clinic's Google listing for neuropathy care in Wolfeboro, N to see its location and hours.

“A lot of our neuropathy patients have been driving long distances or putting off care altogether,” Ranney said.“We'd like them to have a place in the Lakes Region where they can get a thorough evaluation, understand their options, and move at a pace that makes sense for them.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Healing Frontiers is accepting new patients from Wolfeboro and surrounding communities. The first step is a consultation to review symptoms and determine whether the evaluation and six-week plan are an appropriate fit.

The clinic works with several insurance plans, including Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross, Cigna, and Harvard Pilgrim. Coverage varies by plan and by service, and patients are encouraged to call the office to verify their benefits before scheduling.

Patients can learn more about neuropathy treatment in Wolfeboro, N, and request a consultation through the clinic's website or by calling the office directly.

About Healing Frontiers

Healing Frontiers-A Chiropractic Wellness Center is a chiropractic and wellness practice located in Wolfeboro, N.H. Led by Dr. Joseph Ranney, chiropractor, the practice specializes in chiropractic care, neuropathy care, spinal decompression, and Class IV laser therapy. Healing Frontiers is committed to providing patients in the Lakes Region and surrounding areas with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options for neuropathy, back and neck pain, and other musculoskeletal conditions, including neuropathy treatment in Wolfeboro, NH. The clinic emphasizes patient education so each person understands their condition and can take an active role in their health.