MENAFN - GetNews) I Sell For You (ISFY) is signing up remote sales associates to call shoppers who left a checkout, using leads that reach its dialer within minutes. Pay is commission only, a percentage of every verified sale.

Miami Beach, Florida - November 17, 2026 - I Sell For You (ISFY), the Miami Beach company behind the Uber of Sales Marketplace, has opened public sign-ups for its Remote Sales Associate role. The position is commission only and fully remote. Associates call shoppers who started a checkout on a brand's website and did not finish, and help them complete the order.

The sign-up page sums the role up in one line: "Sell from home. Get paid on every sale."

Not cold calling

The role is built around warm conversations. Leads arrive in ISFY's dialer minutes after a shopper leaves a checkout, so associates are not working through cold lists or dialing strangers. Pay is a percentage of every verified sale.

"Cold calling burns people out, because nobody on the list asked to hear from you," said Marco Guarracino, founder and CEO of I Sell For You. "Our associates call someone who picked a product and typed in their details a few minutes earlier. That is a different job. It is closer to helping than to pitching."

How to join, in four steps

ISFY has kept the process short and public:

Watch. A short intro video explains what the job is, how associates get paid and what ISFY expects.Quick checks. Applicants confirm they have a quiet room, a headset with a microphone and stable internet, and that they can work at least 4 hours a day, 5 days a week. A microphone test checks how they will sound to buyers.Sign up. Applicants enter their details, the country they live in and their phone sales experience. "None yet" is one of the options.Verify. Every associate's ID is checked before they speak with a customer. Applicants must be 18 or older.

After that comes a short onboarding call with the ISFY team, which walks new associates through how the work and the pay work. Once onboarding is approved, the associate gets access to a personal dashboard.

Who the role suits

The format is designed for people who want flexible, home-based work and are comfortable on the phone: experienced phone sellers who want a steady flow of warm leads, and newcomers who want to find out whether they can sell. Because pay follows verified sales, the role rewards preparation, listening and follow-through.

"Anyone who can hold a good conversation and keep a schedule can start the process today," Guarracino said. "After that, the sale decides."

Associates sell on behalf of e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, digital product and subscription brands that use ISFY for checkout recovery, upsells, reorders and high-ticket offers. Those brands pay ISFY an agreed percentage of the revenue its associates generate, with no setup fees or retainers, so the brand, the associate and ISFY are paid from the same result.

Applications are open at .

About I Sell For You

I Sell For You (ISFY) is the Uber of Sales Marketplace, based in Miami Beach, Florida. It connects e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, digital product and subscription brands with remote human sales associates who recover unfinished purchases, increase order value, drive repeat purchases and close premium offers. Associates work from home on commission, earning a percentage of every verified sale. Brands pay no setup fees or monthly retainers; ISFY earns an agreed percentage of the revenue it generates. Marco Guarracino is the company's founder and CEO.