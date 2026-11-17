MENAFN - GetNews) "Centre Dentaire Saint-Elzéar in Fabreville outlines what the federal plan covers and where Quebec patients can still face costs, after an Auditor General report flagged unclear coverage letters."Centre Dentaire Saint-Elzéar, a dental clinic in Fabreville, Laval, explains why Canadian Dental Care Plan members may still pay part of their bill after an Auditor General report flagged unclear coverage letters.

LAVAL, QC - November 17, 2026 - A Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) letter showing 100% coverage does not always mean a dental visit costs nothing. Centre Dentaire Saint-Elzéar, a dental clinic on Boulevard Saint-Elzéar Ouest in the Fabreville district of Laval, notes on its website that the plan's maximum amounts do not cover the full cost of treatment, because the federal fee schedule is slightly lower than the fee guide Quebec dental clinics follow. Patients can still face some out-of-pocket cost even when they are covered at 100%.

The Auditor General of Canada raised a related issue on October 29, 2026, in a report on the plan tabled in the House of Commons. The audit found that enrolment confirmation letters prominently displayed the percentage of eligible fees covered, most often 100%, but did not clearly explain that members may still have to pay some costs themselves.

What the plan covers and what members may pay

According to the Government of Canada, the CDCP is open to people who have no access to private dental insurance, have filed a tax return in Canada, have an adjusted family net income under $90,000 and are Canadian residents for tax purposes. Applications are open for the 2026-2027 benefit period, which runs from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027.

Members with an adjusted family net income below $70,000 have no co-payment on eligible services at the plan's established fees. Members with incomes from $70,000 to $79,999 pay 40% of those fees, and those from $80,000 to $89,999 pay 60%. Any member can face additional charges when a provider's fee is higher than what the plan reimburses, or when the patient and provider agree to a service the plan does not cover. The government advises patients to ask about uncovered costs before treatment.

The audit also found that plan members who used their benefits spent an average of $264 out of pocket on dental care in 2025. About 560,000 plan members who accessed benefits did not have to pay any out-of-pocket expenses in 2025. In Quebec, about 1.93 million people were enrolled as of March 31, 2026, and 60% of them had submitted a claim.

Services at the clinic, and where the plan stops

The clinic offers general and preventive dentistry, including exams, hygiene cleanings and tooth-coloured composite fillings. It also provides root canal treatment, gum care, extractions including wisdom teeth, crowns and bridges, dental implants and emergency dental care.

The federal plan's list of covered services includes exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, root canal treatment and tooth removal, and crowns with preauthorization. Orthodontic services are currently not available under the plan, which matters for patients considering clear aligners at the clinic. The clinic's team page names orthodontics with Invisalign as the preferred discipline of its founder, Dr. Safoua Benyoucef.

Equipment and appointments

The clinic says it uses digital imaging and laser dentistry, and that its iTero scanner replaces the impression material patients would otherwise hold in their mouths. It accepts new patients and says it can often see emergency patients the same day. Appointments can be booked by phone at (450) 903-1919, by email or online. Coverage details are on the Government of Canada's CDCP coverage page.

Areas served

The clinic is in Fabreville, the Laval neighbourhood where Dr. Benyoucef grew up. Its website lists the areas it serves, including Fabreville, Sainte-Rose, Sainte-Dorothée and Chomedey in Laval, as well as Sainte-Thérèse, Rosemère and Boisbriand.

About Centre Dentaire Saint-Elzéar

Centre Dentaire Saint-Elzéar is a dental clinic in Laval, Quebec, founded by Dr. Safoua Benyoucef, DMD, a 2017 graduate of the Université de Montréal. The Fabreville clinic provides general, preventive, restorative and emergency dentistry, dental implants and Invisalign orthodontics to patients in Laval and surrounding communities.

Contact

Centre Dentaire Saint-Elzéar

3992 Boulevard Saint-Elzéar O

Laval, QC H7P 0M2, Canada

(450) 903-1919