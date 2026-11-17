MENAFN - GetNews)"Eating Disorder Solutions 2026 meal and mood outcomes data"Staff-logged meal records and weekly client surveys from the Weatherford, Texas program show clients finishing more of each meal by the end of care and using nearly all of their approved treatment days.

Weatherford, Texas - November 17, 2026 - Eating Disorder Solutions (EDS) today released new outcomes data from its residential, partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP) programs. The review draws on more than 26,000 meal and snack entries logged by staff in the program's nutrition journal, along with weekly client surveys. The stay-based outcomes cover admissions from April 1 through October 26, 2026. The meal and snack entry analysis covers October 2025 through November 2026.

The headline finding is about food itself. Across 63 stays with 14 or more logged days, the average share of each meal or snack a client finished rose from 76% in their first week of care to 81% in their last week. Thirty-seven of those 63 stays, or 59%, finished more of each meal by the end of care than at the start.

Meal completion is one of the day-to-day measures the treatment team tracks. Staff log each meal and snack that is served, which creates a record of meal completion the clinical team can review alongside the weekly client surveys.

The weekly surveys add the client's own view. Five survey items track how clients feel: energy, motivation, sleep, and feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness. Of 70 stays with two or more surveys, 37 (53%) reported fewer of these symptoms by their latest survey, and the average score on those five items went from 10.7 to 9.3 on a 0 to 20 scale, where lower is better. Results varied from client to client, and EDS is reporting the full spread rather than only the clients who improved: 10 stays were unchanged and 23 reported more symptoms at their latest survey.

"Families want to know what actually happens during treatment, not only what a program promises. Sharing our meal and survey data, including the parts that vary from one client to the next, is how we hold ourselves to that standard." - Michael Banis, Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO

The data also shows which levels of care these stays used. Of 127 stays admitted between April and October 2026, 76 used residential treatment, 30 used PHP and 38 used IOP. A single stay can include more than one level of care, and 27 of the 127 stays were still in treatment when the data was pulled.

Clients also used 97% of the treatment days their insurance approved, based on the 119 stays with approvals on file. That figure held between 96% and 99% across every payer group in the review. This figure is an overall share of approved days across all stays. It does not measure clinical outcomes or whether any one client completed a recommended course of care.

The figures come from EDS program records: the staff-logged nutrition journal, weekly client surveys and utilization review data. This is an internal review, not a controlled study, and it has not been independently audited. Individual results vary from person to person.

Adults looking for eating disorder treatment, and families supporting someone they love, can reach the EDS admissions team at (888) 458-2994 or through the Eating Disorder Solutions contact page.

About Eating Disorder Solutions

Eating Disorder Solutions provides specialized eating disorder treatment for adults in Weatherford, Texas. Care includes residential treatment at The Ranch, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs at the Weatherford outpatient center, and telehealth IOP. EDS works with several major insurance plans and helps families verify benefits before admission. Learn more at eatingdisordersolutions.