PSD Says Aqaba Balloon Fall Was Decoy Device
Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said a report circulated of a person plunging from a balloon in the port Gulf of Aqaba was in fact a dummy that fell during a joint exercise by the Civil Defense Directorate and security agencies.
In its statement, the PSD affirmed reports of an incident involving a person falling are "untrue, which required this clarification." //Petra// NQ
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