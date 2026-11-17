MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said a report circulated of a person plunging from a balloon in the port Gulf of Aqaba was in fact a dummy that fell during a joint exercise by the Civil Defense Directorate and security agencies.

In its statement, the PSD affirmed reports of an incident involving a person falling are "untrue, which required this clarification." //Petra// NQ