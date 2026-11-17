MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Social Security Corporation (SSC), in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and with Norwegian government support, has launched a national dialogue on helping women return to work after maternity leave and remain in employment.

The discussions will examine practical policies and services, including public health services, particularly mental health support for mothers and children, to strengthen women's economic participation, the SSC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The initiative builds on consultations involving government and national institutions, UN agencies, and diplomatic representatives, broadening the focus from developing maternity insurance to measures supporting women's continued employment after childbirth.

SSC Assistant Director-General for Studies and Information Jalal Khasawneh said the corporation had expanded protection for working women since introducing maternity insurance more than 15 years ago. Subsequent measures included a social protection system linked to maternity insurance for women employed in the private sector.

He said the current phase required policies that extend beyond protection during maternity leave to support women's return to work, job retention, and career development.

ILO Gender Specialist and Decent Work for Women Program Manager Reem Aslan said maternity protection and equal employment opportunities were central to decent work under relevant international labor standards.

She said investment in Jordan's care sector could both strengthen women's employment and create new economic opportunities. Such investment could generate more than 536,000 jobs by 2035, with women holding about 55% of them, according to ILO estimates cited by Aslan. She added that SSC programs developed with ILO technical support directly affected families in Jordan.

Norwegian Embassy representative Birgitte Wessel outlined her country's approach to supporting mothers' return to employment. She emphasized coordinated policies covering income security, shared parental responsibilities, job protection, affordable childcare, and employers' role in creating family-friendly workplaces.

Canadian Embassy First Secretary for Development Hanif Pabani stressed the importance of women's economic empowerment and increased labor market participation. He highlighted Canadian support for childcare services, training for female care providers, and innovative nursery models in industrial areas. He also outlined development funding aimed at increasing women's and young people's participation in the labor market.

The dialogue builds on efforts by the SSC, ILO and other partners to develop maternity-related social protection policies. It aims to draw on research, previous consultations, and international experience to develop coordinated national recommendations and measures addressing challenges during and after maternity leave, supporting career progression, and helping women balance employment and family responsibilities.

//Petra// AO