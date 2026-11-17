MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) - Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin and Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah met on Tuesday to address supply chain bottlenecks, streamline transit trade, and boost the operational efficiency of the Port of Aqaba.

Qatamin, chairing the National Committee for Trade and Transport Facilitation (NCTTF), called for achieving "closer" coordination between the public and private sectors to improve cargo handling, storage, and transport.

He pointed to the need to follow through on previous committee decisions and recent field visits to Aqaba to position Jordan as a competitive regional logistics hub.

Meanwhile, Qudah noted that aligning government and private-sector efforts would help Jordan capitalize on shifting regional trade routes, attract more transit cargo through its ports and border crossings, and bolster the national economy.

The discussions reviewed container handling rates, dwell times, yard capacity, and truck traffic at the Aqaba Container Terminal.

The meeting also followed up on government directives for storage grace periods, demurrage fees, yard expansions, internal port transport, and implementing 24-hour pre-clearance operations.

The committee examined ways to upgrade border crossings through electronic integration and better truck management, while addressing transport challenges with Iraq and Syria. They also reviewed railway and logistics center projects seeking to integrate Jordan's transport network with regional markets.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the ministries of Transport, Interior, and Public Works, Jordan Customs, the Land Transport Regulatory Commission, the Jordan Maritime Commission, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), shipping and logistics syndicates, and the Jordan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

//Petra// HA