MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Planning and International Cooperation Minister Zeina Toukan and Green Climate Fund (GCF) Executive Director Mafalda Duarte discussed expanding their partnership and mobilizing financing for Jordan's priority climate projects.

Toukan stressed the importance of the partnership with GCF and its support for Jordan's development and climate priorities, according to a ministry statement Tuesday. She cited the fund's $295 million contribution to financing the National Water Carrier Project.

She said the contribution demonstrated how concessional climate finance can stimulate major investments and attract funding from the private sector, international financial institutions and development partners. Such financing supports large-scale projects with development and climate benefits, helping Jordan adapt to climate change and strengthen resilience, she added.

Duarte said Jordan is one of GCF's most important partners in the region. She said the meeting reflected their shared ambition to expand the partnership, and that the National Water Carrier Project demonstrated what can be achieved when strong national leadership is combined with large-scale climate finance.

"We now want to build on that momentum with a new generation of investments in water, resilient cities, health and clean energy," she said. She added that GCF looks forward to working with the government to establish its regional office in Amman, bringing the fund closer to the countries and partners it serves in the Middle East.

The two sides reviewed GCF's portfolio of projects and programs in Jordan, including initiatives under its Readiness Program and projects being prepared and developed. They cover water security, sustainable agriculture, energy efficiency, green cities and ecosystem conservation.

Jordan was chosen in March 2026 to host GCF's regional office in Amman, which will serve the Middle East, Central Asia and Eastern Europe. The ministry said the selection reflected international confidence in Jordan's role in climate action.

The office is intended to strengthen regional coordination, facilitate access to climate finance, accelerate project preparation and implementation, and support capacity building and exchanges of expertise and knowledge among countries in the region.

GCF is the world's largest dedicated climate fund, operating under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Its mission is to help developing countries pursue low-emission, climate-resilient development.

GCF has committed more than $20 billion worldwide through financial instruments including grants, concessional financing, guarantees and equity investments, designed to reduce investment risks and scale up climate action.

//Petra// NQ