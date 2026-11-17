Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday sent a cable to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, expressing best wishes to the Moroccan monarch, and wishing the people of Morocco further prosperity and progress.

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