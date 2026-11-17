MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Momani: Jordan–EU Investment Conference reflects international confidence in Jordan and its promising investment opportunities.

- Momani: Participation of more than 1,000 business leaders and investors reflects strong international interest in investing in Jordan.

- Abu Ghazaleh: Conference aims to turn investment opportunities into concrete projects and economic partnerships that support growth and create jobs.

- Abu Ghazaleh: Conference's success will be measured by the partnerships and projects that advance to contracting and implementation.

- EU Ambassador: Conference is unprecedented, as the EU has never participated in an event of this scale in Jordan.

- EU Ambassador: Jordan's bold reform decisions pave the way for successful projects.

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The upcoming Jordan–EU Investment Conference reflects strong international and European confidence in Jordan's stability, strategic location, economic capabilities and promising investment opportunities across key sectors, Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Prime Ministry alongside Investment Minister Tarek Abu Ghazaleh to announce details of the conference, Momani said the event underscores the growing strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union, strengthened through the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah II and European leaders. He said both sides are committed to translating their strategic relations into practical economic and investment partnerships.

Momani said the conference, scheduled for Nov. 19, is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants, including business leaders and private sector investors from Jordan and Europe, representatives of international financial institutions and relevant government officials. The anticipated turnout, he said, demonstrates the scale of international interest in Jordan and its investment potential.

Momani stressed that Jordan's economy continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability despite regional challenges, supported by ongoing efforts to improve competitiveness, stimulate investment and strengthen confidence in the national economy.

He highlighted the Kingdom's diverse investment opportunities, skilled workforce and attractive investment environment, describing Jordan as more than a domestic market.

Jordan, he said, serves as an investment gateway and regional connectivity hub, with its strategic location, international relationships and trade agreements providing access to extensive regional and global markets.

Momani expressed hope that the conference would facilitate direct engagement between Jordanian and European investors and translate growing international interest into tangible partnerships and investment projects that stimulate economic growth and create jobs.

Investment Minister: Success Depends on Projects Reaching Implementation Investment Minister Tarek Abu Ghazaleh said the conference provides an opportunity to strengthen ties between business communities, explore investment prospects and develop partnerships, with the participation of officials, investors and representatives from countries across the region. He emphasized Jordan's potential role in connecting regional markets and facilitating investment and trade flows.

Abu Ghazaleh said Jordan's political, security and social stability is a cornerstone of its regional economic role, with benefits extending beyond the Kingdom to neighboring countries and interconnected economies.

He described Jordan as a safe and stable environment for sustainable business operations and investment, particularly amid regional challenges that underscore the need for stronger economic cooperation and integration.

The minister said Jordan is leveraging its strategic location and stability to expand economic partnerships with regional countries, including Gulf states, highlighting the Kingdom's importance to the continuity of regional economic activity and business operations.

Attracting high-quality, long-term investment remains a central government objective, particularly given prevailing regional conditions, he added.

Abu Ghazaleh said Jordan has maintained a secure and favorable business environment in recent years, while economic reforms and government measures to improve investment conditions have strengthened its ability to attract sustainable investments, expand its productive base, stimulate growth and generate employment.

He stressed that the government is continuing to develop legislation, streamline procedures and introduce business facilitation measures based on investor feedback. These efforts aim to simplify company establishment and enable businesses to begin operations without prolonged administrative procedures.

The minister said the Ministry of Investment is working to facilitate company registration and licensing by allowing investors to begin operating while completing licensing requirements within one year.

He also highlighted the availability of virtual office options, enabling investors to launch operations without waiting to complete all procedures associated with conventional office premises.

Abu Ghazaleh said these measures form part of an integrated action plan under the government's executive program to improve the competitiveness of Jordan's investment environment and simplify the investor journey.

Water Security, Railways and Technology Among Investment Priorities Abu Ghazaleh highlighted the strategic importance of projects related to water security, transportation and railways, saying Jordan's geographic position enhances their potential to strengthen regional connectivity, trade and logistics.

He also discussed the use of modern technology in developing these projects and strengthening Jordan's position in high-value-added sectors, in line with efforts to expand specialized industries. The minister pointed to developments in several industrial sectors, including automotive manufacturing and other manufacturing industries.

He said the ministry is working to strengthen Jordan's presence in European markets through closer coordination with Jordanian embassies and expanded outreach to additional European countries. These efforts also include using international media platforms to promote Jordan's investment opportunities and highlight successful investment experiences in the Kingdom.

Abu Ghazaleh stressed that the ministry would follow up on the conference's outcomes and participant feedback to ensure that discussions and proposed opportunities translate into practical steps supporting Jordan's investment and development objectives.

He said the government remains committed to creating a supportive investment environment, encouraging sustainable businesses and projects, and strengthening partnerships with stakeholders to transform regional challenges into economic and development opportunities.

The minister also highlighted Jordan's ambition to serve as a gateway for participation in reconstruction efforts in Syria and Iraq, capitalizing on emerging opportunities to promote regional economic integration and shared interests.

Abu Ghazaleh said the conference would bring together participants from 51 countries, with 790 registered participants representing 318 companies.

EU Ambassador: Conference Marks Unprecedented Level of Engagement European Union Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas described the Jordan–EU Investment Conference as an important and exceptional event in terms of the level of participation by EU member states.

He said the conference reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between Jordan and the EU, commending the efforts made to prepare its sessions and identify investment opportunities.

Chatzisavas emphasized the importance of shifting support from budget assistance toward investment, noting that the conference would showcase a wide range of opportunities.

He described the event as a significant achievement in Jordan–EU cooperation that could elevate the partnership through greater investment in strategic development projects.

The ambassador said the EU hopes to mobilize support for investment opportunities in Jordan, not only in the water sector but also in energy, digital technology and telecommunications.

He stressed the need for continued engagement between both sides to follow up on conference outcomes and conclude agreements, particularly among business representatives. Chatzisavas also highlighted the EU's role in strengthening Jordan's investment potential.

He said the EU views Jordan as a pivotal regional partner, adding that the broad participation in the conference demonstrates the strong willingness of EU countries to invest in the Kingdom across multiple sectors.

Five Strategic Sectors Anchor Conference Agenda The conference sessions will focus on five main themes: technology, the future of energy, high-value industries, logistics and infrastructure, and water security. The themes reflect Jordan's national priorities and potential areas for investment cooperation with European partners.

The technology track will examine investment opportunities in software, digital services, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centers and semiconductors.

Discussions will also explore how Jordan's skilled workforce can strengthen the Kingdom's position as a regional technology hub.

The energy track will address investment prospects in renewable energy, energy storage, grid development, green hydrogen and green ammonia, alongside the regulatory and financing frameworks needed to attract long-term investment.

Sessions on high-value industries will focus on industrial partnerships, technology transfer, value chain development and export potential.

The logistics and infrastructure track will explore transportation, railway projects and strategic infrastructure investments that support trade and improve access to regional markets.

The water security track will examine technologies and projects designed to improve the sustainability and efficiency of water supplies, as well as cooperation among relevant authorities, technology providers and investors to develop technically feasible and financially viable solutions.

The conference program will also feature high-level discussions on the Jordan–EU partnership, financing mechanisms and Jordan's role in regional economic connectivity and market access.

In addition to sector-specific sessions and business meetings, pre-conference activities will address specialized topics in energy, technology, industry, transportation, urban development, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

//Petra// AJ