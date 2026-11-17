MENAFN - UkrinForm) The information was provided to Ukrinform by NOVA Group's press service.

The acquisition of BTA Bank will provide the foundation for implementing the financial inclusion bank model promoted by the National Bank of Ukraine and marks the next stage in the development of the NovaPay payment platform, the company said.

In addition to NovaPay's existing services, NovaBank customers will eventually gain access to deposits, foreign-currency accounts, international transfers and settlements, as well as financial products for small businesses.

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Combining NovaPay's technological capabilities with a banking license will allow the company to expand its range of financial services for both businesses and retail customers, initially through digital channels and later through a physical branch network, the company said. The transition will be seamless, with no changes to service terms and conditions and all existing agreements and obligations to current customers remaining in force.

As reported by Ukrinform, the National Bank of Ukraine on November 12 approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in JSC BTA Bank by NovaPay Invest LLC, a member of NOVA Group. NOVA Group is co-owned by Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.

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