MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The British government announced on Tuesday that it would impose sanctions on eight Israeli construction companies involved in settlement development in the occupied West Bank, alongside the Israeli activist group Tzav 9, which has obstructed humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

The sanctions include asset freezes and director disqualifications targeting the eight companies, among them Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd and S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd.

According to the British government, the companies are involved in the construction and development of residential properties in Israeli settlements across the West Bank.

The measures were announced shortly before the final deadlines for bids on the controversial E1 settlement project, which critics warn could divide the occupied West Bank and separate it from East Jerusalem, undermining the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian state.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband emphasized that preserving the possibility of a two-state solution remains central to London's policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government's approach," Miliband said in a statement.

"That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution."

The Israeli embassy in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the sanctions.