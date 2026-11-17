President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Led By German FM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann David Wadephul on November 17.
The information was confirmed in an official statement released by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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