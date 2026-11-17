Professor of Chinese Literature, University of Virginia

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At the University of Virginia, I serve as Professor of Chinese Literature and as Director of the Institute for the Arts and Humanities. I'm a scholar working in medieval Chinese literature and comparative poetics who has published five books (two monographs and three edited collections) and over 40 articles and chapters. My previous research examined the relationship between poetry and imperial self-fashioning, gossip networks, literary history as information management, and anecdotal literature. I'm currently writing a book on medieval ghost poetry as media theory and completing a six-volume co-edited literary history of China. Forthcoming articles include a book chapter on medieval poems on the game of go, a journal article on the concept of the medieval, and a journal article on Chinese poems addressed to cats. I've begun co-editing a volume on "bad reading"--anxieties and moral judgments of reading practices occasioned by technological changes and have been thinking more broadly about the institutional claims of the university.



–present Professor of Chinese Literature, University of Virginia

2006–2016 Associate Professor of Chinese Poetry and Thought, University of California, Los Angeles 2003–2006 Assistant Professor of Chinese, Wellesley College



2002 Harvard University, Ph.D. / Comparative Literature

1996 University of Michigan, M.A. / Comparative Literature 1994 Yale University, B.A. / Literature



2024 On the Event, Politics, and the University, positions politics: praxis

2023 Literary History in and beyond China: Reading Text and World, Harvard University Asia Center

2023 On Poems (System and Environment), New Literary History

2022 Poetry, Ghosts, Mediation, Qui Parle

2021 Literary Information in China: A History, Columbia University Press

2021 Gossip, Network, Anecdote, Performance: Essays on the Shishuo xinyu, Harvard University Asia Center

2020 Fictionality in Early and Medieval China, New Literary History

2019 Reading the Quan Tang shi: Literary History, Topic Modeling, Divergence Measures, Digital Humanities Quarterly

2014 The Shishuo xinyu as Data Visualization, Early Medieval China

2013 Sovereignty, Coinage, and Kinship in Early China, positions: east asia critique

2013 Idle Talk: Gossip and Anecdote in Traditional China, University of California Press

2011 Social Networks, Court Factions, Ghosts, and Killer Snakes: Reading Anyi Ward, T'ang Studies

2011 On Hearing the Donkey's Bray: Friendship, Ritual, and Social Convention in Medieval China, Chinese Literature: Essays, Articles, Reviews

2010 Blank Spaces and Secret Histories: Questions of Historiographic Epistemology in Medieval China, Journal of Asian Studies

2010 The Poetics of Sovereignty: On Emperor Taizong of the Tang Dynasty, Harvard University Asia Center

2009 On the Act and Representation of Reading in Medieval China, Journal of the American Oriental Society

2009 北美漢學研究現況 (Thoughts on the State of Chinese Literary Studies in North America), Hanxue yanjiu tongxun 漢學研究通訊 2005 The Writing of Imperial Poetry in Medieval China, Harvard Journal of Asiatic Studies

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