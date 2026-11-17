Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Carnegie Mellon University

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I am passionate about unraveling the interplay between the gut microbiota, circadian rhythms and epigenetic modifications. My lab tries to elucidate the molecular mechanisms that bring about observed normal physiology and tries to decipher how perturbations in these can result in metabolic diseases and have immunological consequences. Although I trained with yeast for my PhD, I briefly worked with flies and zebrafish; now my lab uses mice as a model organism. Outside the lab, I enjoy hiking with my family, playing badminton and table tennis, singing and cooking.

–present Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Carnegie Mellon University

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