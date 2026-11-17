Associate Professor of Family, School & Community Connections, Miami University

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My career in education began over 20 years ago as a second-grade teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Inspired by the compassion and care that my school community provided me as a novice teacher, I have focused my research on the intersections of families, schools, and communities. In particular, I explore how communities and schools navigate complex policy landscapes. I have researched the role of community organizations in promoting educational change, the creation of grassroots coalitions around testing and curriculum, and the challenges educators encounter in polarized political climates. Through these projects, I examine how policies are implemented in practice and how the public functions as both a policy actor and subject.

–present Associate Professor of Family, School & Community Connections, Miami University

2009 Boston College, Curriculum & Instruction

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