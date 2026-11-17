For the last two decades, I have been a foreign correspondent, reporting for the BBC and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty from the former Soviet Union, Sri Lanka, North Africa and Eastern Europe. I am now studying for a PhD in International Politics at Aberystwyth University, where I am tracking the rise and fall of Russia's independent media.

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