MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Kisho Kumari Sucedaram

SHENZHEN (China), Nov 17 (NNN) -- United States (US) President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to make history when they hold their first-ever trilateral meeting here on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM).

The high-level meeting, which brings together the leaders of three major global powers, is expected to focus on international security, nuclear weapons reduction and strategic stability amid growing geopolitical tensions.

China's Foreign Ministry has described the meeting as having“groundbreaking significance”, saying the three leaders would exchange views on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in relations among major powers.

One of the key issues expected to be raised is Trump's push for global nuclear arms reductions, with Washington indicating that the US president wants to discuss efforts to curb nuclear proliferation with his Russian and Chinese counterparts.

Trump is expected to arrive in Shenzhen late on Wednesday after concluding his engagements in the Philippines, where he is attending the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila and holding meetings with regional leaders.

Putin is also expected to arrive in China for the APEC gathering ahead of Thursday's historic engagement with Trump and Xi.

The Kremlin has confirmed Putin's participation in the trilateral meeting, with presidential aide Yury Ushakov describing the gathering as significant and expressing Moscow's readiness for substantive discussions.

Meanwhile, international media reports also stated the possibility of Trump meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his China visit, adding another dimension to the diplomatic engagements surrounding the APEC summit.

With the participation of the three major powers' leaders, Shenzhen is expected to become a focal point of international diplomacy this week as APEC economies gather to discuss regional economic cooperation, trade and investment.

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is being held in Shenzhen on Nov 18 and 19.

--NNN