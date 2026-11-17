MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 17 (NNN-PNA) -- The Philippines is open to raising the need for stockpiling agricultural products to address possible supply challenges, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported, citing the Philippines' Trade and Industry Secretary, Ma. Cristina Roque.

While food security is among the focus at the 28th ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council meeting on Nov 14, food stockpiling is not on the agenda.

“But we can bring it to the table. So, what's important is for us to be able to suggest and for us to be able to inform also our ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) counterparts on what the needs of the people are,” Roque said at a briefing on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Pasay City on Monday.

The Trade and Industry chief said what was agreed during the Council meeting includes the“practical cooperation to help strengthen agricultural productivity.”

“This contributes to a more stable food supply and greater food security for our region,” she said.

Under this bid, each of the 11 members in the regional bloc will have“accessible access to reliable, affordable, and sufficient food supply by improving farming technology and learning best practices across ASEAN.”

Roque said best practices of each country will be shared to help address issues in other areas.

“What's important is for us to learn the best practices on, first, how to move the products; (and) second, agricultural technology. And what's important is how we get the products now to our people,” she added.

Oil Stockpiling

Meanwhile, the regional oil stockpiling initiative has received commitments from the United Arab Emirates and four ASEAN members: the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

Roque said the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) had conducted a study on the proposal and would present its findings to ASEAN members for eventual approval and implementation.

Asked if there's a need for more countries to commit to the stockpiling measure, Roque said it was agreed that not all the countries needed to contribute to regional stockpiles, but anyone coild join if the need arose.

“What's important is we get started already because there are some countries that need this more than the others,” she said.

The oil stockpiling bid is a proposal initiated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to“enable ASEAN member states to manage supply disruptions and reduce risks to businesses and consumers during periods of global uncertainties,” she said.

“By having access to regional oil stockpiles during times of need, countries can respond more effectively to supply shocks, helping stabilise energy supplies and prices,” she added.

--NNN-PNA