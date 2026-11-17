MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Srinagar and most other places in Kashmir experienced the first sub-zero night of the season as the temperature plunged below the freezing point, officials said on Tuesday.

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The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season as the night temperature settled at a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum was 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the season, they added.

The officials said that Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1 degrees Celsius.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum at the tourist resort of Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag, settled at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam resort was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

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They said Shopian, also in south Kashmir, registered a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature at Kokernag settled at a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

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Cold conditions have set in the valley following snowfall in the upper areas and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather office has forecast mainly dry weather in the valley till the month-end.