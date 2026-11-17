Yes& Acquires Kaplow Communications
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Yes& has acquired Kaplow Communications, the New York-based consumer PR agency founded in 1991 by longtime CEO Liz Kaplow, marking the integrated creative firm's seventh acquisition in two years.
The deal, effective November 17, adds Kaplow's earned media, consumer communications and influencer marketing expertise to Yes&'s services, which include strategy, creative, digital, media and events. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Liz Kaplow (left) will continue to lead the Kaplow team and clients. She will also have a wider role as head of communications at Yes&, bringing storytelling and an earned perspective to the broader business.
Kaplow specializes in consumer communications, with expertise spanning beauty and wellness, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, lifestyle, technology and retail. Its services include public relations, brand strategy, influencer marketing, executive thought leadership and social media.
The acquisition also expands Yes&'s presence in New York. The Washington, DC-area agency has more than 225 employees nationwide, with offices in Atlanta and Chicago.
Kaplow joins other agencies acquired by Yes&, including B2B specialists Modo Modo and Symmetri, design firm Metaleap Creative and Atlanta-based creative agency Hothouse. Yes& said it has seen growth in the B2B, consumer and healthcare sectors over the past two years.
“Bringing Yes& and Kaplow together changes what we can do for our clients,” said Yes& CEO Zihla Salinas.“Kaplow has an exceptional understanding of culture and media with a proven track record of telling stories that earn attention and drive meaningful relevance.”
“I founded Kaplow because I believe in the power of storytelling to create emotional connections,” said Kaplow.“That belief has been at the heart of the agency for the last 35 years and will continue to guide our next chapter with Yes&. I am excited and energized to write our new story together, one that honors what we've built and creates new possibilities for the future.”
The deal, effective November 17, adds Kaplow's earned media, consumer communications and influencer marketing expertise to Yes&'s services, which include strategy, creative, digital, media and events. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Liz Kaplow (left) will continue to lead the Kaplow team and clients. She will also have a wider role as head of communications at Yes&, bringing storytelling and an earned perspective to the broader business.
Kaplow specializes in consumer communications, with expertise spanning beauty and wellness, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, lifestyle, technology and retail. Its services include public relations, brand strategy, influencer marketing, executive thought leadership and social media.
The acquisition also expands Yes&'s presence in New York. The Washington, DC-area agency has more than 225 employees nationwide, with offices in Atlanta and Chicago.
Kaplow joins other agencies acquired by Yes&, including B2B specialists Modo Modo and Symmetri, design firm Metaleap Creative and Atlanta-based creative agency Hothouse. Yes& said it has seen growth in the B2B, consumer and healthcare sectors over the past two years.
“Bringing Yes& and Kaplow together changes what we can do for our clients,” said Yes& CEO Zihla Salinas.“Kaplow has an exceptional understanding of culture and media with a proven track record of telling stories that earn attention and drive meaningful relevance.”
“I founded Kaplow because I believe in the power of storytelling to create emotional connections,” said Kaplow.“That belief has been at the heart of the agency for the last 35 years and will continue to guide our next chapter with Yes&. I am excited and energized to write our new story together, one that honors what we've built and creates new possibilities for the future.”
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