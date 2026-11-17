Finn Partners Names Jessica Lise New York Health Group Lead
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Finn Partners has named Jessica Lise managing partner and New York health group lead, succeeding Tom Jones, who is leaving after seven years to relaunch his consultancy advising senior leaders on industry communications.
Lise, who joined Finn in 2019, has held a series of senior leadership roles within the agency's health practice, working with clients ranging from major biopharmaceutical companies to emerging life sciences businesses and nonprofit organizations.
In her new role, Lise will report to Gil Bashe, chair of global health and purpose, and continue serving on Finn's global health leadership group, led by Fern Lazar, managing partner and global health practice lead.
“Jess anticipates clients' needs and brings out the best in colleagues to achieve those goals,” Bashe said.“Her appointment reflects an outstanding track record and our confidence in her leadership.”
Jones helped expand the New York Health Group's presence in the biopharmaceutical sector during his seven years at Finn.
Lise, who joined Finn in 2019, has held a series of senior leadership roles within the agency's health practice, working with clients ranging from major biopharmaceutical companies to emerging life sciences businesses and nonprofit organizations.
In her new role, Lise will report to Gil Bashe, chair of global health and purpose, and continue serving on Finn's global health leadership group, led by Fern Lazar, managing partner and global health practice lead.
“Jess anticipates clients' needs and brings out the best in colleagues to achieve those goals,” Bashe said.“Her appointment reflects an outstanding track record and our confidence in her leadership.”
Jones helped expand the New York Health Group's presence in the biopharmaceutical sector during his seven years at Finn.
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