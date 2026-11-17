MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On 17 November, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Chief of Defense Forces of Georgia, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili and his delegation, who are on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

The guests first visited the Victory Monument, where they laid a wreath and paid tribute to the cherished memory of Martyrs.

During the official welcoming ceremony at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, the Chiefs passed in front of the Guard of Honour, after which the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played. In accordance with protocol, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili signed the Book of Honour.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev held one-on-one and expanded-format meetings with his Georgian counterpart.

Welcoming the visitors, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army noted that existing friendly relations between the heads of state and the strategic partnership between the two countries make a significant contribution to defense cooperation.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili stated that he was pleased to visit Azerbaijan once again and emphasised the important role of such meetings in terms of developing military relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The meetings encompassed expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military education fields, organization of bilateral and multilateral military exercises and training, and arrangement of reciprocal visits at the expert level. The sides also exchanged views on ongoing military and political developments in the region and around the world, as well as on other issues of common interest.

Additionally, the Georgian delegation was also briefed on the combat experience gained by the Azerbaijan Army in the Patriotic War and subsequent military operations, including local anti-terror measures, as well as the military reforms implemented under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The briefing was followed by a Q&A session, during which the guests' questions were addressed.