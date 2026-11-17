MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Japanese energy company INPEX Corporation has commenced production from the Marjoram Gas Field, located offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, across Block 2E and the adjacent Block SK318, the company said on November 17.

According to the company's statement, INPEX holds its interest in Block 2E through its subsidiary INPEX Malaysia E&P 2E Sdn. Bhd. (IM2E).

The Marjoram Gas Field was discovered in 2014 and subsequently unitized across Block 2E and Block SK318, with Sarawak Shell Berhad (Shell) acting as the unit operator. A final investment decision (FID) on the project was made in 2022.

In July 2026, IM2E acquired an 85% participating interest in Block 2E and subsequently worked with Shell on development activities leading to the start of production.

"Marjoram is INPEX's first producing field in Malaysia, and the start of production is expected to further strengthen INPEX's business foundation in the country," the company said.

The project is part of INPEX's strategy to expand its natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) business in Southeast Asia, as outlined in its INPEX Vision 2035, announced in February 2025.

"INPEX will continue to contribute to a stable energy supply across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, with a focus on natural gas, while proactively pursuing opportunities to expand its business activities in the region."

INPEX is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, engaged in the development and operation of oil and gas projects worldwide. Its activities also include lower-carbon solutions such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen, and integrated power supply.