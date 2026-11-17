MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company categorically refutes, in their entirety, the claims made in the Capybara Report dated November 16, 2026 and addresses each of them below

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (“EM&T” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EMAT), a U.S.-based critical materials and advanced manufacturing company focused on scaling a secure, vertically integrated supply chain for rare earth permanent magnets, battery materials, and related critical technologies, today responded to a“report” published yesterday, November 16, 2026, by Capybara Research regarding the Company. The report, entitled“A $2M Payoff, Convicted Felons, Insider Trading, Market Manipulation, and no Material Operations,” contains material falsehoods regarding the Company and its activities, which the Company categorically refutes in their entirety, as set forth below.

About Capybara Research

The Company's research indicates that Capybara Research is an offshore activist short-selling operation linked to principal operator Igor Appelboom, who the Company understands is domiciled in Brazil. Public information indicates that since July 2023, Capybara Research has executed“short-and-publish” campaigns targeting small- and micro-cap public issuers, such as EM&T, frequently triggering acute intraday share-price volatility, third-party media amplification, and follow-on shareholder litigation.

As an activist short seller, Capybara Research, according to the Company's research, takes short positions in the companies it“investigates” before publishing its findings. This means the firm is financially positioned to profit if the target company's stock price declines after the negative report is released to the public. Capybara Research's own report states that its affiliates are short EMAT shares and that readers should assume those positions will be closed immediately after publication. On its website, the firm describes its team as investigative journalists who conduct deep due diligence to expose scams, frauds, and“bad actors” that others might miss.

Capybara Research has faced legal disputes from the companies it has targeted. Several companies have accused the firm of engaging in“short and distort” market manipulation tactics, alleging that the firm publishes false, malicious, or defamatory information purposefully designed to drive the stock price down for its own financial gain. Between October and December 2023, three Nasdaq-listed issuers, FingerMotion, Inc., Safety Shot, Inc., and Knightscope, Inc., filed parallel federal actions in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging, among other things, violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 (market manipulation), defamation, and tortious interference. The actions are captioned FingerMotion, Inc. v. Capybara Research et al., No. 1:23-cv-09212 (S.D.N.Y.); Safety Shot, Inc. v. Capybara Research et al., No. 1:23-cv-10728 (S.D.N.Y.); and Knightscope, Inc. v. Capybara Research et al., No. 1:23-cv-11050 (S.D.N.Y.).

The Company's Response

The Company refutes the report's claims line by line:



A“$2M Payoff”: Untrue. There have never been any internal discussions about a payoff of any amount to anyone for any reason, and the Company has never made any such payoff. The Company's PCAOB-audited and reviewed financial statements have never shown any such payoff. True and correct copies of the financial statements can be found in the Company's filings.

“Convicted Felons”: Untrue. Neither Steve Reeder nor Bobby Coberly has ever been an officer or employee of EM&T, and the Company has never issued shares or securities of any kind to either of them or taken investment funds from either of them. If either has become a shareholder of the Company, this could only have been achieved by purchasing securities in the secondary market, of which the Company is unaware.

“Insider Trading”: Untrue. To the Company's knowledge, no officer or employee of EM&T has ever engaged in insider trading. If the Company were to become aware of such acts, it would take immediate steps to hold such officer or employee accountable.

“Market Manipulation”: Untrue. To the Company's knowledge, no officer or employee of EM&T has ever engaged in any act of market manipulation. If the Company were to become aware of such acts, it would take immediate steps to hold such officer or employee accountable. “No Material Operations”: Untrue. EM&T's operations in the Republic of Korea are described in its publicly filed materials, including the most recent management presentation filed on November 16, 2026. The operations are revenue-producing, as detailed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, also filed on November 16, 2026. EM&T's revenue was $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 36% from $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026; and EM&T's revenue was $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company believes its assets are of significant value, as it is one of very few known companies globally that have been making and selling bonded and sintered rare earth magnets and magnet material outside of China. All of the Company's operations are detailed in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Independent equity research analysts have published research reports on the Company, with one valuing EM&T in excess of $6 billion.

Intended Legal Action

EM&T is currently evaluating the selection and engagement of outside counsel to pursue legal claims against Capybara Research, its principal, Igor Appelboom, and any other person or entity that republishes these false statements or otherwise acts in concert with them to violate Section 9 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. § 78i) and the related prohibitions on market manipulation.

The Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at and, contain the only accurate statement of its financial affairs and operations.

About Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp.

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: EMAT) is a U.S.-based critical materials and advanced manufacturing company for rare earth permanent magnets, battery materials, and related critical minerals and technologies. By leveraging proven commercial-scale operations, advanced processing technologies, and strategic partnerships, EM&T operates what it believes is the only vertically integrated critical materials supply chain spanning end-of-life electronics and batteries, high-grade concentrates, and the manufacture of finished rare earth magnets (including high-performance rare earth magnets) and battery materials. For additional information, please visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's evaluation and engagement of outside counsel, any legal claims the Company may pursue against Capybara Research or any other person, the potential outcome of any such claims, the Company's beliefs regarding the value of its assets and operations, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“estimate,”“plan,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those risks include, among others, the risk that the Company does not pursue or prevail in any legal action; risks related to the Company's operations, production ramp-up, and commissioning timelines; risks relating to the Company's liquidity, its ability to continue as a going concern, and its ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; risks related to the terms of, and the Company's obligations under, its convertible debentures; and risks related to the volatility of the Company's share price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. While these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments unless required by law.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact EM&T's expectations and projections can be found in filings it makes with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K of EM&T for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2026 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of EM&T for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, in each case including the disclosures under“Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by EM&T. SEC filings are available on the SEC's website at.

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