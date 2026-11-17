MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The jewelry retailer offers practical guidance on how to set an engagement ring budget based on personal finances, ring preferences and long-term priorities

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How much should you spend on an engagement ring? Shane Co., Your Friend and Jeweler, says there is no universal amount and no salary-based rule that is right for every couple. There is no one-size-fits-all engagement ring budget. Couples should choose an amount that feels comfortable for them and reflects their financial priorities, personal style and the features that matter most.

“An engagement ring should be a meaningful purchase, not a source of financial stress,” said Amanda Trevizo, Director of Bridal Merchandising at Shane Co.“We encourage couples to start with a realistic budget, identify the features that matter most and work with a knowledgeable jewelry professional to understand their options. There is no single price that defines the value of a relationship or the significance of a ring.”

The traditional one-, two- or three-month salary guideline is not a financial requirement and no longer a cultural standard for how much to spend on an engagement ring. These rules do not account for differences in income, debt, savings, lifestyle or other priorities. Couples may be planning for a wedding, honeymoon, home purchase, education, emergency fund or other important goals, and an engagement ring budget should be considered within that broader financial picture.

How to Set an Engagement Ring Budget

Shane Co. recommends that shoppers take the following steps before choosing a ring:

Consider income, savings, recurring expenses, existing debt and upcoming financial priorities.A range can provide flexibility while keeping the purchase within clear financial boundaries.Decide whether the most important features are the center stone including a natural diamond, lab-grown diamond or colorful gemstone, sparkle, carat weight, gemstone, metal, setting, customization or overall design.Adjust one feature at a time to see how it affects the ring's appearance and price.Ask what is included, including the center stone, setting, additional gemstones, sizing, warranty coverage, inspections, cleaning and other services.

What Affects the Cost of an Engagement Ring?

Engagement ring prices can vary widely based on the center stone, ring setting, metal, craftsmanship and customization. For a diamond engagement ring, the four Cs-cut, color, clarity and carat weigh -can significantly affect both the diamond's appearance and its price. Cut is often a key budget consideration because a well-cut diamond can deliver strong sparkle without requiring a larger carat weight. Couples can also compare diamond shapes, such as round, oval, pear, emerald, and cushion, to find a look and price that fit their priorities; some shapes may offer more visible size for the budget than others.

The setting can also help determine how a budget is allocated. A solitaire typically offers a classic design while directing more of the budget toward the center stone. Halo settings can add sparkle and create the appearance of a larger center stone, while three-stone and pavé designs may require higher costs for additional diamonds and craftsmanship. Vintage-inspired and custom designs can range from relatively simple to highly detailed, so couples should ask how design complexity affects the total price.

Metal choice is another way to balance style, durability and cost. Platinum and 14-karat gold offer different appearances and characteristics, as well as different price points. By deciding which features matter most-such as center-stone size, sparkle and clarity, setting style or metal-couples can make intentional tradeoffs and choose an engagement ring that fits both their budget and the wearer's lifestyle.

Natural Diamonds, Lab-Grown Diamonds and Gemstone Alternatives

Couples may consider natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, sapphires and other colored gemstones when selecting an engagement ring. Natural and lab-grown diamonds share the same essential chemical, physical and optical properties, but they differ significantly in origin, rarity, cost and value over time.

Natural diamonds are rare, finite gemstones that have held their value over time and continue to be sought after for their scarcity, one-of-a-kind uniqueness, enduring desirability and lasting significance. Lab-grown diamonds are created in a laboratory, mass produced and are available at a lower current price than comparable natural diamonds. Because lab-grown diamonds can be produced in greater quantities, their prices have declined, and they typically do not hold value over time in the same way natural diamonds do.

For couples focused on maximizing today's budget, a lab-grown diamond may make it possible to choose a larger center stone or prioritize other design details at a lower current cost. For couples who value rarity, scarcity and value over time, a natural diamond may be the preferred choice. The right decision depends on each couple's budget, priorities and what they want their engagement ring to represent.

Trade-up programs can give couples flexibility as their circumstances or preferences change. Couples may choose to begin with a ring that feels comfortable for their budget today and upgrade to a different natural diamond or engagement ring over time, subject to the jeweler's program terms. This can allow couples to make a thoughtful purchase now while keeping open the possibility of choosing a larger, rarer or otherwise different center stone in the future. Shane Co.'s Easy Trade-Up ProgramSM is designed to grow with customers, offering full credit for eligible original items towards a new purchase anytime-as little as $1 more for eligible natural diamonds, gemstones and select stud earrings, or at least twice the original price for lab-grown diamond and jewelry items.

Sapphires and other colored gemstones can also offer distinctive color and character. Buyers should ask about durability, care requirements, treatments and the type of documentation provided for any center stone.

Should You Finance an Engagement Ring?

Financing can help shoppers choose an approach that fits their financial plans and timeline, whether they prefer to pay over time or all at once. It's important to check with your jeweler to see what financing options they offer. Shane Co. offers credit card financing and layaway to give couples more flexibility when budgeting for an engagement ring.

Questions to Ask Before Buying an Engagement Ring

To make a more informed purchase, Shane Co. recommends asking a jeweler:



What information is available about the center stone and its grading or documentation?

How do the cut, color, clarity and carat weight affect this diamond's appearance and price?

What metal is used, and how should it be cared for?

Is the setting appropriate for the wearer's lifestyle?

What are the resizing, return, warranty, inspection and cleaning policies?

What services are included after the purchase?

Are you provided an appraisal of value for insurance documentation?

Does the jeweler offer a warranty and what does it cover?

Does the jeweler offer a trade-up program if my preferences or circumstances change over time? What is the total cost, including any applicable taxes, services or financing charges?

“The best engagement ring budget is the one that supports both the purchase, and the life a couple is building together,” said Amanda Trevizo.“Whether someone chooses a classic solitaire or a custom design, the goal is to find a ring that feels meaningful and financially suitable. For some couples, a lab-grown diamond may help them make the most of today's budget, while others may prioritize the rarity and long-term value considerations associated with a natural diamond. Trade-up options can also give couples flexibility as their preferences or circumstances evolve.”

Ultimately, how much to spend on an engagement ring is a personal decision. Couples do not need to meet a prescribed salary-based benchmark. By understanding their finances, comparing center stones and settings, and focusing on the features that matter most to the person who will wear the ring, they can make a confident choice.

For more engagement ring guidance, read the engagement ring buying guide , visit your local Shane Co. location, or speak with an expert jewelry consultant.

About Shane Co.

A family-owned fine jeweler since 1929, Shane Co. is built on a legacy of integrity, guiding us to always do the right thing for our customers. We craft thoughtfully designed, quality fine jewelry made to last a lifetime, hand-picking only the most beautiful diamonds and colorful gemstones directly at the source to ensure exceptional beauty and value. Our commitment to creating personal experiences means our expert jewelry consultants provide pressure-free guidance both in-store and online, helping you find the perfect piece with confidence. Explore our wide selection of engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings -beautifully crafted for every style and budget and protected by our industry-best All-Inclusive Free Lifetime WarrantySM. Visit us at any of our 22 jewelry store location or shop online at ShaneCo.com to discover timeless jewelry made just for you.

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