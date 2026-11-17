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PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) (“Integer” or the“Company”), a leading global medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the completion of its acquisition by an affiliate of investment funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, in a transaction valued at an enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion (the“Transaction”).

The Transaction was announced on August 3, 2026, and was approved by Integer stockholders on October 21, 2026. Under the terms of the Transaction, Integer stockholders will receive $127 per share in cash. With the completion of the Transaction, Integer's common stock has ceased trading and will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Integer, our associates, customers, and the patients we collectively serve,” said Payman Khales, Integer's President and CEO.“Integer has built a reputation as a trusted partner to the world's leading medical device companies and emerging innovators through our relentless focus on quality, customer service, and innovation. Together with KKR, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth strategy, further invest in our people, capabilities and technologies, and continue delivering the expertise and solutions that help our customers bring life-enhancing and life-saving devices to patients around the world.”

“We are pleased to officially welcome Integer to the KKR portfolio and look forward to building on the Company's strong foundation alongside Payman and the management team,” said Max Lin, Partner at KKR.“We see significant opportunities to leverage our resources and expertise to support Integer's next phase of growth, expand its capabilities and strengthen its position as a trusted partner to the global medical device industry.”

About Integer ®

Integer Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) in the world, serving the cardio and vascular, neuromodulation, and cardiac rhythm management markets. As a strategic partner of choice, we advance the goals of our medical device customers through industry-leading engineering and manufacturing, with a relentless commitment to quality, service, and innovation. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at .

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at

Contacts

Integer

Media Relations:

Misty Tippen

...

469-536-6702

Investor Relations:

Kristen Stewart

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551-337-3973

KKR

Media:

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this communication and other written and oral statements made from time to time by us and our representatives are not statements of historical or current fact. As such, they are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, and these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: potential litigation relating to the Transaction that has been or could be instituted against the parties to the Transaction, or their respective directors, managers, or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; our goals, plans, and strategic initiatives; long-term growth prospects; other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future; and the timing of any of the foregoing. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“projects,”“forecast,”“outlook,”“assume,”“potential” or“continue” or variations or the negative counterparts of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary factors and by others contained throughout this communication.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the Transaction. All such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations, opportunities and ambitions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the Transaction; the risk that the Transaction could have an adverse effect on the parties' business relationships and business generally, including the ability of the Company to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk of unforeseen or unknown liabilities; customer, regulatory and other stakeholder approvals and support; the risk of unexpected future capital expenditures; the risk of potential litigation relating to the Transaction that has been or could be instituted against the Company or its directors and/or officers; the risk associated with third-party contracts containing material consent, anti-assignment, transfer or other provisions that may be related to the Transaction which are not waived or otherwise satisfactorily resolved; significant costs, or expenses incurred in connection with the Transaction; the risk of various events that could disrupt operations, including pandemics, epidemics or other public health crises or severe weather (such as droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes), cybersecurity attacks, security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes; the risks of labor disputes, changes in labor costs and labor difficulties; and the risks resulting from other effects of industry, market, economic, legal or legislative, political or regulatory conditions outside of the Company's control. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control, including those detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on February 23, 2026, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on October 29, 2026, the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 14, 2026, as supplemented, and other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable but that may not prove to be accurate. Other unpredictable factors not discussed in this communication could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume an obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof.