The Drills That Work youth baseball book series: seven category books and a Complete Playbook.

The Drills That Work logo. These drills work...Because you do, too.

BJ Corey, volunteer youth baseball coach and author of the Drills That Work series.

Seven books and a Complete Playbook put 107 youth baseball drills and practice plans for 6U and T-Ball through 12U in one place, built by a volunteer coach.

MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most youth baseball coaches are volunteers with a full time job, which makes practice planning more stressful and time consuming than it has to be. Drills That Work, a new youth baseball book series by BJ Corey, is built by a volunteer coach to help other coaches with day jobs get practice planned easier. The full series is now available on Amazon.The Drills That Work series includes seven books covering infield, outfield, throwing, pitching and catching, hitting and bunting, baserunning and game situations, plus a Complete Playbook with additional practice plan templates for 6U and T-Ball up through 12U.The series puts 107 drills in one place, and each is laid out the same way, with a diagram, a short setup, coaching points and a time range, so a coach can scan it before practice and run it on the field. The Complete Playbook adds sample practice plans for 60, 90 and 120 minute sessions across age groups from 6U to 12U, along with a Drill Finder index for building a plan fast."The goal of Drills That Work is simple... help other parents spend more time coaching their kids and enjoying the time on the diamond with less time and stress planning practice," said BJ.Every one of the 107 drills is one BJ has saved and created himself from over five years of youth coaching experience. He is also a member of his league's Board of Directors, and most importantly, a father and husband with a day job.BJ spent nearly 20 years as a marketing strategist, and brought that background to how the books are organized: one drill per page, built to be scanned before practice. He built them for the coaches he sees every season, volunteers with a day job and little time to plan.A free toolkit for coaches is available at drillsthatwork, including a 90 minute practice plan, a blank "Draw It Up" plan, and a printable lineup card. Review copies are available to coaches, bloggers and podcast hosts on request.About Drills That WorkDrills That Work is a youth baseball drill book series for coaches with a day job, created by volunteer coach BJ Corey. The tagline says it all: These drills work... because you do, too. Drills That Work is a brand of 13th Mile Marketing, LLC. Learn more at drillsthatwork.

BJ Corey

Drills That Work

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New Youth Baseball Book Series Gives Volunteer Coaches Drills That Work - Because They Do, Too News Provided By 13th Mile Marketing, LLC November 17, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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