ScreenMeet Launches Agentic Remote Support - Putting AI to Work With Humans in the Loop

ScreenMeet - AI Remote Support for ServiceNow, Salesforce and Tanium

New release speeds up diagnosis, automates routine fixes and frees technicians for the work that needs them, with enterprise-grade safety and governance

- Ben Lilienthal, CEO and Co-founder, ScreenMeetCONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concord, CA – November 17, 2026 – ScreenMeet, the enterprise remote support platform trusted by more than 25,000 technicians and 100 million end users worldwide, today announced ScreenMeet Agentic Remote Support (ARS), AI driven remote support that guides technicians to diagnose and fix endpoint issues.Remote support is a rapidly evolving category. Traditional remote support tools connect a technician to a device and stop there: every fix waits for a person, and every outcome gets written up by hand. ARS takes on that routine work, so technicians can spend their time on the problems that need their expertise. Our internal research validates that technicians are spending more of their time on difficult to solve customer issues.How it worksARS handles the four jobs behind every support session:. Discover: It gathers the incident details and checks the device in seconds, including errors, running processes and configuration.. Analyze: It compares what it finds against the knowledge base and past fixes to pinpoint the root cause and plan the fix.. Resolve: It applies the fix using pre-approved, tested scripts or computer use actions through ScreenMeet's secure remote access platform.. Document: It records what it found, decided and did in the system of record, so the knowledge base gets better with every session.Humans stay in the loopTechnicians can see everything ARS finds, plans, and does. Each organization decides which issues ARS can fix on its own and which need a technician to review or approve the fix first. When a problem needs a person, the technician picks it up with the full picture already in hand, along with ScreenMeet's screensharing and remote control tools.ARS is built on ScreenMeet's remote support expertise and the same secure remote access its customers already rely on. It runs only pre-approved scripts or computer use actions, follows the automation rules each customer sets, respects the access controls of the customer's support platform and regional data requirements, and keeps a full audit trail of every decision and action.Works where support teams already workARS is available for ServiceNow, Salesforce Service Cloud, and Tanium, and works natively inside each one, so every fix is logged where support teams already work.See it live at Tanium ConvergeScreenMeet will demonstrate Agentic Remote Support at Tanium Converge, November 17–19, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV, booth 300. On November 17, ScreenMeet Co-founder and CTO Eugene Abovsky joins Tanium's Ben Smith for the session "The Agentic Help Desk: From Human-Assisted to Autonomous with ScreenMeet and Tanium Atlas," moderated by ScreenMeet COO Lou Guercia.“Every support ticket comes down to four jobs: find the problem, figure out the fix, apply it, and write it down. Until now, a person had to do all four, one ticket at a time,” said Ben Lilienthal, CEO and Co-founder of ScreenMeet.“With Agentic Remote Support, AI takes on the routine work safely and technicians stay in charge. That's how remote support stops being a cost that grows with headcount and starts getting better with every session.”“IT leaders want routine issues off their queues, but they don't want to hand over the keys,” said Lou Guercia, COO of ScreenMeet.“ARS keeps people in the loop and shows exactly what AI did and why. Teams decide how much to automate, expand at their own pace, and free their technicians to focus on the work they do best.”AvailabilityScreenMeet Agentic Remote Support is available now for ServiceNow, Salesforce Service Cloud, and Tanium customers. To learn more or book a demo, visit demo.About ScreenMeetScreenMeet is agentic remote support for enterprise IT. Working inside ServiceNow, Salesforce, Tanium, and Nexthink, ScreenMeet uses AI to discover, analyze, resolve, and document endpoint issues, with humans in the loop and within guardrails each customer controls. Trusted by more than 25,000 technicians and 100 million end users worldwide, ScreenMeet is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified and supports GDPR and the EU-US Data Privacy Framework. Learn more at .

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ScreenMeet Launches Agentic Remote Support, Putting AI to Work on Endpoint Issues With Humans in the Loop News Provided By ScreenMeet November 17, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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