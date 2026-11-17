Nozomi Tanaka at work with her brush in the Artist Room under creation.

Working on the Artist Room with the Edo-period mouse grey as her theme, while looking out over the Tokyo of today.

Chic, understated colors coming to life on the palette dish.

Nozomi Tanaka taking her brush to the guest room ceiling. From walls to ceiling, the space itself is gradually becoming a work of art.

Nozomi Tanaka

An interview with Nozomi Tanaka, the artist painting a new Artist Room

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Park Hotel Tokyo (Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd. / Minato-ku, Tokyo / President: Noriyoshi Tanaka) aims to be“a hotel where art is alive” - a place where art can be felt anywhere in the building. Not only in the works themselves, but in the hospitality of its staff, in the words exchanged within the hotel and in the unremarkable things that give color to its spaces, the hotel seeks to be a place where art lives throughout.

The hotel holds 52 Artist Rooms, and at the same time new rooms are always being created. A wall still being painted, an artist at work with brush in hand - the time in which a work comes into being is itself an art found only at this Art Hotel in Tokyo.

For this feature we spoke with Nozomi Tanaka, who is creating a new guest room inspired by mouse grey (nezumi-iro) - the muted Edo-period (1603–1868) grey in which the common people of Edo quietly enjoyed style when showy colors were forbidden - with rabbits as her motif, about the behind-the-scenes of a work that can only be heard while it is still in progress.

How She Began in Art

Q. What first led you to art?

I liked drawing from the time I was small, and I drew almost every day. I also loved making things out of cardboard; I would build toys from the many boxes we had at home, and copying characters from games and manga I liked was part of my daily routine. I liked games and computers too, but I also loved moving my body and playing sports outdoors. I trained in rhythmic gymnastics, and I think the physical sense and the awareness of how muscles move that I gained there also fed into my drawing.

Q. And after high school?

For a while after I started high school I could not picture my future. I had gone on to a public college-preparatory school, but I was troubled, unable to see what work I would do or what it meant to live. Even so, I thought,“If that is how it is, then let me go somewhere I can do what I love,” and I went on to Tohoku University of Art & Design.

For about the first three years after enrolling, my days were spent working through assignments. But as I studied folklore studies and architecture at university, my interest in“place” and in“living” grew stronger through what I learned and experienced about the old private houses that have long stood in a region and about the festivals of that land. Because of that, by my fourth year I began to see what I wanted to paint, and I feel I was finally able to make something that could be called a work.

A Search for“Placeness”

Q. You also joined regional projects in graduate school.

Yes. In graduate school I wrote my thesis on the theme of“Placeness art.” That came out of an unease I felt while working on regional projects:“region” was treated as meaning“the provinces,” so that only remote or depopulated places like Tohoku were picked up and consumed as subject matter. So I deliberately also took up the viewpoint of“Placelessness” - developed sites, roadside strips and the like - as material for research and for my work. I did not want to use art to broadcast regional character; I wanted to make work that poses the questions a place itself gives rise to - questions only art can ask.

The Room's Theme: Greys and Rabbits

Q. What is the theme of this room, and why rabbits?

The theme this time is the browns and mouse greys of the Edo period. Against the authorities' edicts forbidding ostentation, the common people of Edo mixed in a little brown, a little blue, a little red, and quietly enjoyed being stylish within those plain colors - I was very drawn to that history. I want to express something like the spirit and the rebelliousness of those Edo people. For the motifs, I have based the compositions on famous ukiyo-e works, including those of Utagawa Hiroshige, but I have deliberately replaced the human figures with rabbits.

Q. Why rabbits rather than people?

With people, it somehow becomes harder for viewers to see the work as fiction. I thought that by painting fiction grounded in fact, it would be easier for it to be received as humor. I began drawing rabbits around my third year at university. In a class I learned about a chain of effects: as aging populations depopulate the satoyama - the managed hills and woodlands between the mountains and the town - and it returns to deep forest, the gradation between mountain and city is lost, and wild animals such as bears come down into the towns. At that time I painted a picture of“animals that used to find their food in the satoyama now tilling fields themselves.” I thought that work might become an occasion to think about problems arising in the local communities close to us. I drew various animals, but rabbits were the easiest to draw, and because they are generally seen as weak creatures, I thought they were just right. I have gone on drawing rabbits ever since.

In Progress: The Texture of the Unfinished

Q. How far along are you?

About halfway, I would say. The finished form is more or less visible in my head already.

Q. What is your favorite part so far?

The part where I painted the light fixture as a moon. A member of the hotel staff told me,“You may paint on the back of the white cover of the light as well,” and the idea came to me, so I went ahead. It was not in my original plan. I also painted the rim of the room's actual mirror black so that it would match the mirror that appears in a bijin-ga - an ukiyo-e portrait of a beautiful woman - and matched the desk and the drawers in black to go with it. Those were ideas that came while I was working.

Q. What is difficult, and what is enjoyable, mid-process?

What is difficult is painting on three-dimensional places like the ceiling - how to handle the seams where one wall meets another. For now I am connecting them while“fudging” them nicely with clouds. I usually paint facing flat paper or panels, so standing directly against the walls of a space is physically demanding, and my back sometimes aches. But it is a great pleasure to work while keeping in mind that the impression at the moment you step in from the entrance should switch over to a lively atmosphere as you move further inside. I have also tried taking the night view outside the window into the scene, painting rabbits that are actually gazing out at it.

Staying at Park Hotel Tokyo, and the City of Tokyo

Q. How does painting here differ from your studio?

They are completely different. Being able to walk around the area near the hotel during my stay mattered a great deal. By actually walking through Daimon, Tokyo Tower and Hama-rikyu Gardens, a feeling of“living in Tokyo” arose within me. It was also a great stimulus that a festival happened to be on when I first came and I was able to see a procession of mikoshi portable shrines; that has influenced the sense of liveliness in the painting. I do think it matters to walk properly and gain a real feeling for a place before painting it.

Q. What does a working day look like?

Generally I have breakfast and start painting around 9:30 or 10:00. I paint until about 4:00 p.m., go out to eat, and then either come back and paint again or, if I am tired, sleep. In the evening I head over toward Shimbashi. There are so many places to eat within walking distance here that I mostly end up in Shimbashi.

Q. What is your impression of this hotel?

I have not stayed at a great many art hotels, so I cannot really compare, but as the name“art hotel” suggests, it is wonderful that you encounter different works each time you come. I have trouble making time to go to museums, but here I can see works by all sorts of artists within the hotel, which also becomes an occasion to learn about artists I did not know. It is very interesting to be able to encounter works by various artists in a place that is deliberately not a white cube.

To the Guests Who Will Come

Q. What do you hope future guests experience here?

I would be glad if, while enjoying the feeling of having done some sightseeing, they also came to take an interest in the places painted within the pictures - famous spots of the kind that appear in ukiyo-e, for example - and actually went to visit them.

Q. Any message for the hotel's overseas guests?

Once, when I went to the breakfast venue still in my working clothes, a guest from overseas sitting next to me called out,“Are you artist?” I am sorry to say I cannot speak English, but I would like that person to see the painting once it is finished. I hope they are watching from somewhere.

Q. Finally, a word for those awaiting the room?

I will do my best! By the time the work is finished, I hope it will have become a room in which the“Tokyo” I felt here appears.

Standing before a wall still being painted, the smell of the paint and the sound of the brush fill the space just as they are, as“the moment art is born.” At Park Hotel Tokyo, we believe that this time of being in progress, and not only the finished work, is one of the forms of art you can encounter at a Hotel Like a Museum. We hope you will look forward to the completion of Nozomi Tanaka's Artist Room.

“48 Browns and 100 Rabbits” (Shiju haccha hyaku Usagi)

In the Edo period, when the Sumptuary Laws forbidding showy colors were issued, the common people mixed a wide range of brown variations into their plain browns and greys, enjoying style while staying clear of the laws.“48 browns” carries the sense of“browns too numerous to count.” That culture of chic, understated style is what the room's title holds. The painting uses Japanese painting materials: suihi pigments and sumi ink.

Artist Profile

Nozomi Tanaka

Born 1989. Doctor of Art and Design / artist / Lecturer, Department of Life Design, Faculty of Life Design, Tohoku Institute of Technology (since April 2023).

She makes work that takes as its subject place - the environment surrounding daily life, beginning with clothing, food and shelter, and the contexts that compose it - on themes drawn from the questions that arise in her engagement with place. Working from experience on site, documentary research and oral histories, she explores the relationship between places and people, expressing it through painting, essays and animation. She also analyzes and practices the relationship between community development and art from the standpoint of creative activity in a region. Member of the Society of Art and Design and of the Miyagi Native Crops Study Group.

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo is a sister hotel of Shiba Park Hotel, founded in 1948. Located on floors 25–34 of Shiodome Media Tower, it offers panoramic views of Tokyo Tower and Mt. Fuji. The hotel has 268 guestrooms, including 51 Artist Rooms where artists paint directly on the walls. These Artist Rooms, designed as spaces to experience Japanese aesthetics, have received the Excellence Award in the Japan Tourism Awards.

Media inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to:

Shiba Park Hotel / Park Hotel Tokyo Brand Promotion Strategy

Division Contact: Kitao, Tsunoda

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TEL: +81 (0)3 3433 4141 (main) FAX: +81 (0)3 5470 7515

Chigusa Tsunoda

Park Hotel Tokyo

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Park Hotel Tokyo: A Room Where Art Is Coming Into Being News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 17, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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