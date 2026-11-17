Community Mediation Matters: A Special Podcast Series from The Practice Playbook Podcast

Eight-part series spotlights twelve community mediation centers helping people resolve conflict, strengthen relationships, and shape decisions affecting them.

- Susan Guthrie, Host, The Practice Playbook PodcastCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when teenagers who vandalize a school participate in repairing the harm? When neighbors facing eviction have an opportunity to explore solutions? Or when people inside a correctional facility learn to help one another navigate conflict?These are among the stories featured in Community Mediation Matters, a new eight-part special series from The Practice Playbook Podcast with Susan Guthrie, produced in partnership with the National Association for Community Mediation (NAFCM).The series introduces listeners to an often-overlooked network of community mediation centers helping people address conflict, strengthen relationships, and participate in decisions affecting their lives.Through conversations with NAFCM President D.G. Mawn and leaders and volunteer mediators from twelve centers across the country, Guthrie explores work taking place in neighborhoods, schools, workplaces, courts, correctional facilities, and community gathering spaces."After more than 35 years in dispute resolution, I thought I understood the breadth of mediation," says Guthrie, nationally recognized dispute resolution professional and host of The Practice Playbook Podcast. "But these conversations opened my eyes to extraordinary work happening in communities that most people never hear about. That's why I wanted to share these stories."Real Stories, Real Solutions, Stronger CommunitiesThe series highlights the remarkable range of services community mediation centers provide, from housing and eviction prevention to restorative justice, community safety, workplace disputes, person-centered planning, and conversations about racism and discrimination.Listeners hear about a workplace relationship repaired after months of conflict, housing partnerships connecting people with support before disputes escalate, and a restorative process in which teenagers who vandalized a school helped develop steps to repair the harm.Other episodes explore peer mediation inside a correctional facility, de-escalation training for election workers, and how a student helped shape a school community's response to a racist incident.These stories demonstrate that community mediation is about more than reaching agreements. It is about giving people opportunities to be heard, participate in solutions, and develop skills that can transform future conflicts.Twelve Centers, One Shared CommitmentThe series features the following community mediation organizations:Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center, WashingtonCommunity Dispute Settlement Center, MassachusettsCenter for Conflict Resolution, IllinoisGroundswell, CaliforniaWest Hawaiʻi Mediation Center, HawaiʻiWest Texas Community Mediation Center, TexasSoutheastern Dispute Resolution Services, MichiganConflict Resolution Institute, CaliforniaMediation Center of the Coastal Empire, GeorgiaCleveland Mediation Center, OhioCommunity Mediation Center of St. Mary's County, MarylandLong Island Dispute Resolution Centers, a program of EAC Network, New YorkAt the heart of the series is a shared commitment by The Practice Playbook Podcast and NAFCM to increase public awareness of community mediation and the organizations making this work possible.By amplifying the voices of center leaders and volunteers, the series aims to help more people recognize community mediation as an accessible resource and discover opportunities to support their local centers.An Invitation to Listen. Share. Support.The first four episodes of Community Mediation Matters launch November 16, 2026, with the remaining four available November 19.The concluding episode, "What We Can Do Together: The Lasting Power of Community Mediation," brings together Guthrie's key takeaways and an invitation for listeners to become part of the movement.Listeners are encouraged to explore local mediation resources, share the series, volunteer, donate, develop partnerships, and help connect people with services that can make a difference.The series offers insights for legal and dispute resolution professionals, educators, public servants, nonprofit leaders, and anyone interested in building stronger communities.About The Practice Playbook PodcastHosted by Susan Guthrie, The Practice Playbook Podcast features conversations, insights, and practical strategies for dispute resolution professionals seeking to develop their skills, strengthen their practices, and embrace innovation. Community Mediation Matters is a special collaborative series dedicated to highlighting the people and organizations advancing community mediation.About the National Association for Community Mediation (NAFCM)The National Association for Community Mediation connects and supports community mediation centers by amplifying their work, sharing knowledge and experience, and advancing community mediation nationwide. Learn more at nafcm.

Susan Guthrie

Guthrie Consulting & Media

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Community Mediation Matters: New Podcast Series Reveals the People Helping Communities Resolve Conflict Beyond Court News Provided By Guthrie Consulting & Media November 17, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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