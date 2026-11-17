Pollination Services Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pollination Services Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The pollination services market has been experiencing notable expansion recently, driven by various agricultural and environmental factors. As global demand for food production rises and the challenges facing natural pollinators intensify, this market is positioned for sustained growth. Below, we explore the market's current size, key drivers, regional outlook, and important trends shaping its future.

Pollination Services Market Size and Growth Projections

The pollination services market has shown strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.09 billion in 2025 to $1.2 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This earlier expansion has been influenced by factors such as rising demand for crops that depend on pollination, the growth of commercial fruit and nut farming, a decline in natural pollinator populations, wider adoption of managed honeybee services, and growing awareness about how pollination boosts crop yields.

Download a free sample of the pollination services market report:



Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $1.72 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. The forecast period's growth will be driven by increasing global food production needs, a surge in high-value specialty crop cultivation, expanding greenhouse pollination services, growth in commercial pollination contracts, and heightened investments in pollinator conservation and habitat restoration. Significant trends anticipated during this time include the expansion of managed pollination services, greater use of native and solitary pollinators, the rise of contract-based pollination models, increased demand for greenhouse pollination, and the development of pollinator habitat management programs.

Understanding Pollination Services and Their Importance

Pollination services involve the transfer of pollen from the male part of the flower (anther) to the female part (stigma) to enable fertilization, which leads to fruit and seed production. These services are carried out naturally or through human management by various pollinators including bees, butterflies, birds, bats, and other insects. Pollination plays a critical role in supporting agricultural productivity, maintaining biodiversity, and ensuring ecosystem health.

View the full pollination services market report:



Factors Fueling Growth in the Pollination Services Market

One of the primary drivers behind the pollination services market is the rising demand for fruit and vegetable production. This sector involves cultivating, harvesting, and processing edible plant crops for direct consumption or for use in food supply chains. Consumer preferences increasingly lean toward healthy, nutrient-rich diets filled with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, all of which promote wellness and help prevent lifestyle diseases. As this demand intensifies, so does the need for reliable pollination services to improve crop yields, quality, and productivity.

To illustrate this trend, in February 2026 Statistics Canada reported an 8.0% increase in vegetable production from 2024 to 2025, reaching around 2.6 billion kilograms. This steady growth in Canada's vegetable output exemplifies how expanding fruit and vegetable cultivation stimulates the adoption of pollination services worldwide.

Leading Pollination Services Market Region in 2025

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pollination services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key territories including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of the global pollination services landscape.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Pollination Services Market Is Projected to Grow to $1.72 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.