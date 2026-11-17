MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Grosse Pointe Woods music school makes it easy to give lessons on 17 instruments for kids, teens and adults, with bonus lessons on larger gift packages.

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grosse Pointe Music Academy, one of five locally owned music academies across Southeast Michigan, is offering music lesson gift cards for the holiday season. Families can give private lessons instead of another toy or gadget, for kids, teens and adults.

Gift cards can be bought online in a few minutes and used for any of the academy's 17 instruments, including piano, guitar, voice, drums, violin, cello, ukulele, woodwinds and brass. Lessons are available in person or online, and the price is the same for every instrument.

Gift options include:

- A single lesson as a stocking stuffer

- A month of lessons (4 lessons)

- 8 lessons with 1 bonus lesson

- 15 lessons with 2 bonus lessons, the best value

- The Instrument Discovery Package ($148): four 30-minute lessons to try up to three instruments, for children who haven't picked one yet

- A Music Together® drop-in class ($29) for little ones from birth to age 5 with a grown-up

Each gift can be given as 30-, 45- or 60-minute lessons.

"A music lesson is a gift that keeps going long after the holidays," the academy's teaching team said. "Every January we welcome new students who got lessons as a gift. They walk in a little nervous, and a few weeks later they're playing songs they love. Lessons build confidence, focus and creativity, and they last a lifetime."

After buying, the giver texts the academy the recipient's name. Staff then help the recipient choose a teacher and schedule a first lesson at a time that works for them, with daytime, evening and Saturday times available.

Music lesson gift cards are available now at . Questions can be sent by text to (313) 458-7723.

About Grosse Pointe Music Academy

Grosse Pointe Music Academy is a community-based music school in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. Founded in 2005, it offers private lessons, Music Together® early childhood classes, Rock Band and seasonal music camps for students of all ages. Its sister schools are Brighton Music Academy, Canton Music Academy, Dixboro Music Academy in Ann Arbor and New Hudson Music Academy.

Media Relations

Grosse Pointe Music Academy

313-458-7723

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