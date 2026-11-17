The story behind the mark: antique Limoges porcelain from France at LimogesAntiques.

Antique Limoges covered tureen with an exotic bird and cherries. Limoges Antiques Gallery.

Antique Limoges celeste blue covered urn with gilt mounts. Limoges Antiques Gallery.

Antique Limoges courting scene dish with turquoise and gold. Limoges Antiques Gallery.

Antique Limoges floral cracker jar with gilt garlands. Limoges Antiques Gallery.

Limoges Antiques Gallery publishes free collector's guides to antique Limoges marks and Haviland as families bring out the good china for the holidays.

- Curator, Limoges Antiques Gallery

PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every holiday season, families across America take the good china out of the cabinet. Somewhere between setting the table and washing up, someone turns a plate over and asks the question: is this really Limoges, and how old is it?

Limoges Antiques Gallery (LimogesAntiques), a small women-owned gallery of antique Limoges porcelain, has published free collector's guides to help answer it, starting with how to read the marks on the underside of a piece and how to recognize Haviland, the Limoges name most Americans know.

"Around the holidays, families take the good china out of the cabinet and start asking where it came from," said the curator of Limoges Antiques Gallery. "The mark on the bottom usually holds the answer, if you know how to read it."

Why the back of the piece matters

Turn over almost any piece of antique Limoges and there is at least one mark, often two or three. Together they can tell an owner who made the porcelain, who decorated it and roughly when.

The gallery's guide to reading Limoges marks explains the most important idea: the porcelain and its decoration were often the work of different hands. A Limoges factory first produced the undecorated, glazed porcelain, known as whiteware, and stamped it with its own mark. The decoration might then be added by the same firm, by a separate decorating studio, or by a skilled amateur painter. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, a great deal of Limoges whiteware was exported to the United States and painted at home by china painters, which is why a hand-written name or date on a plate usually belongs to the painter, not the factory.

Marks are a guide, not a certificate

The guide also explains the limits of marks. Makers did not always retire old stamps on schedule, so a mark should be read alongside the shape of the piece, the style of its decoration and the quality of its gilding. Any date it suggests is approximate.

An American name in Limoges

A second guide tells the story of Haviland. David Haviland, born in New York State in 1814, ran a china importing business in New York before going to France in search of the maker of a porcelain he admired. He traced it to Limoges, whose porcelain industry had grown up around the pure white kaolin clay found nearby at Saint-Yrieix in the eighteenth century, and settled there in the early 1840s. The firm first bought and exported porcelain made by others, then began making its own. The guide explains how Haviland patterns are identified, how to read Haviland marks, and what makes an antique set worth seeking out.

Not everything marked "Limoges" is French

The word "Limoges" appears on some porcelain made far from France. An American company called the Limoges China Company, for example, worked in Sebring, Ohio, in the first half of the 1900s. Before assuming a piece is French, owners should look for "France" and a recognizable factory mark.

When to call an appraiser

A mark can point to a maker and an approximate period, but value depends on much more: the quality of the painting, the condition, wear to the gold, and whether a set is complete. The gallery is clear that its guides are for learning, not appraisal, and recommends that owners of pieces that may be valuable consult a qualified, independent appraiser or auction house.

A gallery of single pieces

Limoges Antiques Gallery offers antique porcelain chosen one object at a time, sourced mostly from private estates and established collections. The gallery does not buy in bulk or stock reproductions. Every plate, vase and box is examined under good light and photographed front and back before it is listed, and most pieces are the only example available. Current pieces include hand-painted dresser boxes, portrait brooches, courting-scene dishes, covered tureens, tea sets, vases and jardinières.

"Most of what we offer is a single example," the curator said. "When it is gone, it is gone, and that is part of the pleasure of collecting."

Holiday tips for families with Limoges

- Turn a piece over in good light and photograph the marks before washing

- Hand wash antique porcelain with gilding; never use the dishwasher

- Write down any family story about the set before it is forgotten

- Keep a set together, since complete sets are worth more than single pieces

- Read the mark alongside the decoration, not on its own

About Limoges Antiques Gallery

Limoges Antiques Gallery (LimogesAntiques) is a small, women-owned gallery of fine antique Limoges porcelain, run by people who have worked with Limoges porcelain for decades. It offers single pieces chosen with care, collector's guides to Limoges marks and Haviland, and consignment for owners who wish to sell.

Gallery Inquiries

Limoges Antiques Gallery

321-358-4231

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