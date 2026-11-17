A Lemon Team Moving truck on a residential street in Westchester County

The Lemon Team Moving crew. The company pays its movers well above the local market rate, so crews stay together for years.

Lemon Team Moving holds a 5.0 rating from more than 115 Google reviews, every one of them five stars.

115+ five-star Google reviews and arrival windows of up to one hour, now for families across Westchester County, from Yonkers and White Plains to Rye.

- Dennis Mironov, owner of Lemon Team MovingWESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lemon Team Moving, a local moving company with more than 115 Google reviews, every one of them five stars, is extending its moving services across Westchester County. Families moving within or between towns across Westchester such as White Plains, Yonkers, Scarsdale, Rye, Mamaroneck, Larchmont, Harrison, Port Chester and Tarrytown can now book the same crews and the same flat-price process that earned the company its rating.A 5.0-star rating across more than 115 reviews is uncommon in the moving industry, where a single damaged table or a late truck usually shows up in the reviews. Lemon Team Moving credits its record to its people. The company pays its drivers and helpers well above the local market rate, so its movers stay for years, and customers get experienced, tight-knit crews who already know how to protect a staircase, a doorway and a sofa."Westchester families ask us for three things: show up on time, keep the price you promised, and take care of the house," said Dennis Mironov, owner of Lemon Team Moving. "Every one of our Google reviews is five stars, and that comes from crews who have worked side by side for years. We pay them well, they stay, and our customers get the same careful hands on every move."Customers get a guaranteed flat price before moving day, either from a short phone call or by filming their rooms with the company's AI Room ScanTM, which returns a price in minutes. There are no hidden stair fees, and the crew arrives within a window of up to one hour instead of the usual multi-hour wait. If plans change, customers who let the company know at least three days before the move get their deposit back.Services include local residential moves, apartment and house moves, office moves, packing and unpacking, furniture assembly and TV mounting at the new home. Lemon Team Moving is a Best of Westchester 2026 Finalist, is USDOT-registered (USDOT #4324764) and insured, and also serves New York City.Westchester residents can request a free moving quote online or by calling (914) 468-5501.About Lemon Team MovingLemon Team Moving is a local moving company at 50 Clinton Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801, serving Westchester County and New York City for more than eight years. The company holds 115+ five-star Google reviews and is a Best of Westchester 2026 Finalist. Learn more at lemonteamoving

Dennis Mironov

Lemon Team Moving

+1 914-468-5501

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Lemon Team Moving Extends 5.0-Star Local Moving Services Across Westchester County News Provided By Lemon Team Moving November 17, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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