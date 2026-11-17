48 percent of breaches involve a third party

Ian Garrett heard the same gap in hundreds of sales conversations: businesses with real security obligations and no security team to meet them

- Ian Garrett, Founder, ShadowbearASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shadowbear, a veteran-owned managed cybersecurity provider that serves as the outsourced security team for businesses without one, today shared why it built its Cyber Defense Suite and what its founder, Ian Garrett, learned selling security to those businesses at his previous company, Phalanx, which was acquired by Droplets in 2026.Garrett, a West Point graduate and Army cyber officer, co-founded Phalanx and led it as CEO. Phalanx was a venture-backed data security company that built software to protect sensitive files for small and midsize businesses and defense contractors. It was backed by Techstars, C2 Ventures, AIN Ventures, and PAX VC, met technical merit for an Air Force Direct-to-Phase II SBIR award, and was named a TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield Top 20 startup.The idea for Shadowbear started while Garrett was selling the Phalanx product, because buyers kept asking for something Phalanx did not offer. In hundreds of conversations with owners and operators, the same pattern repeated. A company crossed a threshold where security stopped being optional: a customer sent a security questionnaire, an insurer added requirements at renewal, a defense contract required NIST SP 800-171, or a prospect asked for SOC 2. The company had real concerns and real obligations, but no security team, no one to evaluate tools, and no easy way to compare vendors who each priced differently and covered a different slice of the problem.The pressure is growing. Verizon's 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report found that breaches involving a third party rose 60% in a year and now account for 48% of all breaches, which is why more customers vet the security of the businesses they buy from.Three lessons from those conversations shaped the Cyber Defense Suite. First, buyers at this stage ask "are we covered?", not "which endpoint product should we buy?", so the service has to be complete rather than modular. Second, the price has to be readable in one line, per user per month, without a long quote cycle or surprise line items, because the person deciding is usually the owner, not a procurement team. Third, customer and compliance requirements arrive before the first security hire, so the service has to put the technical controls in place and keep the evidence that shows they work.The Cyber Defense Suite answers those lessons with one subscription. Every plan includes 24/7 managed detection and response from a staffed security operations center, endpoint protection, security monitoring with one-year log retention, zero-trust network access, vulnerability scanning, and patching; employee phishing training and dark web monitoring are added from the Advanced plan up. Every subscription comes with a SpectraCare cyber warranty, and Shadowbear is SPECTRA Certified, an insurer-recognized standard for managed security providers that also gives customers access to preferred-rate cyber insurance through independent insurance partners. Pricing is per user, per month, and published on shadowbear, so an owner can read it without a sales call."At Phalanx I sat across from business owners who knew they had a problem and could not get a straight answer about what it would cost to fix it," said Garrett. "They did not want to become security experts. They wanted one service, one price, and someone to call when something looked wrong. The Cyber Defense Suite is that service: everything a company needs when it is big enough to worry but not yet big enough to hire, priced so the owner can read it in a minute."Shadowbear was ranked No. 35 on the Washington Business Journal's 2026 list of the Cybersecurity Companies in Greater Washington and earned SPECTRA Level 1 certification in September 2026.Businesses can book a Cyber Defense Consult at shadowbear/contact to review their environment, risks, and goals.About ShadowbearShadowbear is a veteran-owned managed cybersecurity provider based in Ashburn, Virginia. Its Cyber Defense Suite gives businesses 24/7 managed detection and response, security monitoring, employee phishing training, and compliance support for frameworks including CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, SOC 2, and ISO 27001, with no internal security team required. Shadowbear is SPECTRA Level 1 certified and a Vanta partner. Learn more at shadowbear.

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Shadowbear Founder Turns Phalanx Lessons Into The Cyber Defense Suite News Provided By Shadowbear LLC November 17, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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