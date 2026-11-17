ASTR tool for neck pain relief

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Pain No More Book by Dr. Jacobs

Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN

ASTR Institute explains why recurring neck pain may involve scar tissue, fascia restrictions, trigger points, posture, stress, and inflammation.

- Dr. JacobsCLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ASTR Institute, founded by Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN, has published a patient-education overview examining why neck pain may recur even after physical therapy, massage, chiropractic care, stretching, exercises, medication, or other common treatments. The overview discusses the range of factors that may contribute to persistent neck pain and when broader evaluation may be appropriate.Neck pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal problems worldwide. It may affect sleep, work, driving, exercise, concentration, and daily quality of life. Many patients try standard care and feel temporary relief, only to have the same tightness, stiffness, headaches, shoulder tension, or nerve symptoms return.ASTR Institute's educational position is that recurring neck pain may not stem from one isolated issue. It may involve scar tissue, fascial restrictions, trigger points, inflammation, posture, ergonomic stress, jaw tension, stress-related muscle guarding, and movement compensation patterns."Many patients say, 'I went to physical therapy, massage, or chiropractic care, and I felt better for a while, but the pain came back,'" said Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN, founder of ASTR Institute. "That does not mean those treatments were useless. It may mean the deeper root causes were not fully addressed."Chronic pain affects millions of adults in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in 2021, an estimated 51.6 million U.S. adults experienced chronic pain, and 17.1 million experienced high-impact chronic pain that substantially restricted daily activities. Global research has also identified neck pain as a major cause of disability, with projections indicating its burden may continue to increase in the coming decades.- Why Neck Pain May Return After Standard CarePhysical therapy, massage, and chiropractic care may help many patients. Physical therapy may improve strength, mobility, posture, and function. Massage may reduce muscle tension and improve short-term comfort. Chiropractic care may help some patients with joint mobility and mechanical symptoms.Recurring neck pain may continue, however, when treatment does not address all of the contributing factors. A patient may strengthen the neck but still have restricted fascia. Another may receive massage but still have scar tissue, trigger points, or workstation-posture strain. Another may receive spinal adjustments but continue to clench the jaw, sleep in awkward positions, or hold stress in the neck and shoulders. Another may stretch daily but continue to load the same tissues through phone use, computer work, driving posture, or repetitive strain.ASTR Institute's educational view is that chronic neck pain is often multifactorial, meaning several factors may feed the same pain cycle."Neck pain may return because the body is still moving around restrictions," Dr. Jacobs said. "If scar tissue, fascia, trigger points, inflammation, posture, ergonomics, and stress patterns are not addressed together, the patient may keep seeking temporary relief."- A Root-Cause View of Neck PainASTR stands for Advanced Soft Tissue Release. ASTR describes its model as focusing on identifying and addressing root contributors to pain, including scar tissue, fascial restrictions, trigger points, inflammation, posture, ergonomics, nutrition, stress, behavior patterns, and movement dysfunction. Within this model, recurring neck pain may involve several overlapping contributors.Scar tissue may develop after injury, surgery, inflammation, trauma, whiplash, repetitive strain, or long-term irritation. When scar tissue becomes restricted, it may reduce tissue mobility and contribute to stiffness, pain, and limited movement.Fascial restrictions may create abnormal pulling patterns through the neck, shoulders, chest, jaw, upper back, and head. Fascia is connective tissue that surrounds muscles, nerves, blood vessels, organs, and other structures; when it becomes restricted, a patient may feel pain in one area while the larger pattern involves several regions.Trigger points may refer pain into the head, jaw, shoulder, upper back, arm, or face. Mayo Clinic describes myofascial pain syndrome as a long-term pain condition involving muscles and fascia, with trigger points that may cause referred pain.Inflammation may increase tissue sensitivity, and factors such as nutrition, sleep, stress, chronic conditions, and overall health may influence inflammatory load. Posture and ergonomics may repeatedly load the neck: prolonged computer use, phone use, driving, awkward sleeping positions, forward head posture, and repetitive work demands may keep the same tissues irritated.Stress and nervous-system dysregulation may increase muscle guarding, clenching, fatigue, and pain sensitivity. This does not mean the pain is imaginary; it reflects that chronic pain is influenced by the body's protective systems.- The Role of Physical TherapyPhysical therapy can be valuable for neck pain. It may improve mobility, strength, posture, flexibility, balance, and function. Some patients, however, complete physical therapy and still have pain.ASTR Institute's educational view is that this may happen when exercises are added before restricted tissue is addressed, when a plan is very general, or when a patient strengthens around unresolved scar tissue, fascial restrictions, or trigger points. For example, a patient may perform chin tucks, shoulder-blade exercises, stretches, or resistance-band exercises while fascia in the chest, neck, jaw, upper back, or shoulder remains restricted. Another may improve strength but continue to sit at a computer for hours with forward head posture. Another may receive general neck exercises when a more specific approach for scar tissue, trigger points, or referred-pain patterns is relevant."The point is not that exercise is bad," Dr. Jacobs said. "It is that exercise alone may not resolve restricted tissue. If the body is strengthening around adhesions, scar tissue, or fascial restrictions, the pain pattern may keep returning."- The Role of MassageMassage may reduce muscle tension, improve circulation, calm the nervous system, and provide short-term relief. Many patients with neck pain feel better after massage, though the relief may fade if deeper contributors remain.A tight muscle may not be the original problem. It may be guarding because of scar tissue, joint irritation, fascial restriction, stress, posture, inflammation, or nerve sensitivity. If massage relaxes the muscle but the reason it was guarding remains, the tightness may return. This may be why some patients find they need frequent massage to keep pain at bay; ASTR Institute's educational view is that repeated temporary relief may be a clue that the underlying contributors have not been fully addressed.- The Role of Chiropractic CareChiropractic care may help some patients by addressing joint mobility, spinal mechanics, or mechanical discomfort. If the surrounding soft-tissue system remains restricted, however, symptoms may return.A joint may move better after treatment, but if fascia, muscles, scar tissue, posture, and daily habits continue to pull the area into the same pattern, pain may recur. ASTR Institute's educational material describes evaluating the neck as part of a larger system that includes the upper back, shoulders, chest, jaw, breathing patterns, ergonomics, and stress response. The intent is not to criticize chiropractic care, but to explain why some patients may benefit from a broader root-cause approach when neck pain keeps returning.- Neck Pain, Headaches, and Jaw TensionNeck pain often overlaps with headaches, jaw tension, shoulder pain, and upper-back tightness. The neck supports the head, coordinates with the jaw, and connects to the shoulders and upper spine, so when one part of this system is restricted, other areas may compensate.A patient with recurring neck pain may also experience tension headaches, pain at the base of the skull, jaw tightness, TMJ symptoms, ear pressure, shoulder-blade pain, arm discomfort, or facial tension. Myofascial trigger points may contribute to referred-pain patterns, meaning a patient may feel pain in the head, jaw, shoulder, or arm while the contributing soft-tissue restriction is located elsewhere in the neck or upper body. ASTR Institute encourages patients and providers to consider contributors beyond the painful spot alone: where pain is felt matters, but it may not tell the full story.- The Role of StretchingMany patients with neck pain stretch daily. Stretching may help some patients feel looser temporarily, though it may not, on its own, address scar tissue, restore fascia mobility, calm trigger points, reduce inflammation, correct posture, or change daily habits.Some patients stretch the neck while continuing the same computer position, sleeping posture, phone use, or stress pattern that keeps irritating the tissue; others stretch aggressively and increase sensitivity. ASTR Institute's educational view is that stretching may be one useful tool rather than the only answer when neck pain has become chronic or keeps returning after multiple treatments.- ASTR Institute's Root-Cause ApproachASTR Institute uses a biopsychosocial model, meaning physical tissue restrictions, biological health, and stress-related patterns are considered together. A patient may have real soft-tissue restrictions while also experiencing increased sensitivity from poor sleep, stress, inflammation, fear of movement, or long-term guarding, so the approach considers the full pattern rather than one painful area alone.The model considers several questions: What tissues are restricted? What movements are limited? What daily habits may be reinforcing the pain? What posture, ergonomics, stress, nutrition, sleep, or inflammatory factors may be increasing sensitivity? What treatment has already been tried, and why did the pain return?"Pain is real," Dr. Jacobs said. "When we include stress, behavior, posture, or nutrition in chronic pain care, we are not minimizing the pain. We are recognizing that the body is connected."- Four Day Intensive Program for Complex Chronic PainASTR Institute offers a Four Day Intensive Program for complex chronic pain cases, including patients with neck pain, headaches, jaw pain, shoulder pain, and upper-back tension that have not improved with standard care. During the intensive, patients receive focused care over four consecutive days, organized to identify and address contributors such as scar tissue, fascial restrictions, trigger points, inflammation, posture, ergonomics, behavior patterns, and movement dysfunction.For patients who travel to Florida for care, the intensive format brings multiple treatment sessions together in a short period rather than spreading visits over several weeks or months. ASTR Institute encourages potential patients to request a case review so its team can better understand their condition, symptoms, history, previous treatments, and goals before recommending a next step.- Home Treatment and Provider TrainingIn addition to in-clinic treatment, ASTR Institute offers home treatment tools and step-by-step online programs designed to help patients address pain-related soft-tissue restrictions at home. These programs may be useful for patients who cannot travel or who want guided support after in-clinic treatment.ASTR Institute's home treatment model includes patented instruments developed by Dr. Jacobs, designed to help patients work on soft-tissue restrictions, scar tissue, fascial tightness, and myofascial pain patterns using guided protocols, with structured instruction rather than leaving patients to guess which stretches or tools to use. ASTR Institute also offers provider training for healthcare professionals who want to learn the ASTR treatment model, including the ASTR model, patented tools, scar tissue and fascial restriction release, myofascial pain, treatment protocols, and root-cause thinking.- Patient Education Through Books, Videos, and Online ResourcesDr. Jacobs has authored multiple health books addressing chronic pain, inflammation, nutrition, migraines, back pain, anxiety, depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, and natural healing. His educational work is intended to help patients understand the potential root causes of chronic symptoms and take a more informed role in their care.ASTR Institute also provides treatment videos, success stories, product education, home treatment options, provider-training resources, and books through its website. These resources are intended to help patients and providers understand the ASTR model and its focus on addressing pain at its source.- About ASTR InstituteASTR Institute is a chronic pain and natural healing institute founded by Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN - a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, inventor of patented medical devices, author, functional medicine practitioner, educator, and cancer survivor. After experiencing chronic migraines, fatigue, and pain, Dr. Jacobs developed the ASTR treatment model to address pain at its source using a biopsychosocial approach.ASTR stands for Advanced Soft Tissue Release. ASTR describes its model as focusing on identifying and addressing root contributors to pain, including scar tissue, fascial restrictions, trigger points, inflammation, posture, ergonomics, nutrition, stress, behavior patterns, and movement dysfunction. ASTR Institute offers the Four Day Intensive Program, home treatment programs, patented treatment tools, provider training, books, supplements, lab panels, and educational resources for patients and healthcare providers.Further information about neck pain, headaches, scar tissue, fascia, home treatment options, the Four Day Intensive Program, provider training, and Dr. Jacobs' books is available at /.- References and Sources- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chronic Pain Among Adults - United States, 2019–2021. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (2023):- GBD 2021 Neck Pain Collaborators. Global, regional, and national burden of neck pain, 1990–2020, and projections to 2050. The Lancet Rheumatology (2024):- Gross A, Miller J, D'Sylva J, et al. Manipulation or mobilisation for neck pain. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews (2010):- Mayo Clinic. Myofascial Pain Syndrome - Symptoms and Causes:- Ribeiro DC, Belgrave A, Naden A, et al. The prevalence of myofascial trigger points in neck and shoulder-related disorders: a systematic review. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders (2018):- Fernández-de-las-Peñas C, et al. Referred pain from myofascial trigger points in head, neck, shoulder, and arm muscles: a review.*This press release is provided for general educational purposes and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Readers experiencing neck pain or other symptoms should consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding their individual circumstances.*

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8 Years of Shoulder & Neck Pain Relieved with ASTR Treatment

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ASTR Institute Addresses Why Neck Pain May Return After Physical Therapy, Massage, or Chiropractic Care News Provided By ASTR Institute November 17, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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