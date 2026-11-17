MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) Eight medical interns at the state-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata were issued show-cause notices on Tuesday following accusations of negligence of duty on the night of October 17, when a tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin community Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata claimed the lives of 19 devotees.

According to the charges, the eight medical interns held a press conference instead of attending to their duties when victims of the stampede were rushed to the hospital.

The interns have been instructed to respond to the notices within three days, explaining why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them. Notifications regarding the matter have also been emailed to the guardians of the eight interns from the hospital office.

"The eight medical interns have been asked to explain the reason for their absence from work as per the instructions given by the State Health Building. They have to explain why disciplinary action should be taken against them for breach of discipline, as per the NMC guidelines. Further action will be taken once the medical interns give their replies. We, along with the State Health Department, have verified the veracity of the claim made by the students about the lack of medicines. The allegation was not true," stated a senior official of Calcutta Medical College.

A copy of the show-cause notice is available with IANS. However, none of the eight interns had issued a public reaction when the report was filed.

On the night of October 17, as the injured and the deceased from the stampede were being brought to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, the interns, who were slated to be on duty, instead addressed media personnel to voice complaints regarding a lack of medical infrastructure and a shortage of critical medicines at the facility.

Hospital authorities asserted that the interns' claims about the unavailability of critical medicines were entirely baseless.

The matter was subsequently brought to the attention of the State Health Department. Directives were issued to investigate why the interns were addressing the media while supposed to be on active duty.