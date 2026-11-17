MENAFN - IANS) Heggadadevanakote, Nov 17 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka on Tuesday participated in the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti celebrations organised by the BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha at Ankanathapura Haadi near Heggadadevanakote town and said the contribution of tribal communities to the country's freedom struggle and development should be widely recognised.

​Addressing the gathering, Ashoka said Bhagwan Birsa Munda had fought tirelessly for the rights of tribal communities against British rule and worked for India's freedom. Despite living only for 25 years, he made a significant contribution to the tribal movement and inspired people to fight for their rights.

​He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured that Birsa Munda's birth anniversary was celebrated to preserve his legacy and make his contribution known across the country.

​Rejecting the perception that tribal communities were associated only with forests, Ashoka said people from these communities had made significant contributions to the nation. He recalled that during his tenure as Revenue Minister, he had stayed for two days in Bhimanakolli village in the region to understand the problems faced by people living in forest-fringe settlements.

​

He said many families had been displaced from their settlements for various reasons and needed land for cultivation and proper shelter. The people had been living in these hamlets even before Independence, and the authorities should ensure basic facilities for them, he said.

​

Ashoka alleged that forest officials had failed to understand the problems of these communities and assured that the BJP would resolve their land-related issues if it returned to power. He also said the Centre had allocated Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the development of Scheduled Tribe communities and stressed that the funds should reach the intended beneficiaries.

​

He expressed concern over attacks by wild animals, including tigers and leopards, on people living near forests and said residents were also facing difficulties in protecting their cattle.

​

Recalling his stay in the village, Ashoka said the affection and hospitality shown by residents, who served him cooked sweet potatoes, roti and honey, remained unforgettable.

​

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Ashoka alleged that the Congress government had allowed goondaism to increase in the state and was registering false cases against BJP workers active on social media. He claimed that some workers had been made to execute bonds of Rs 5 lakh.

​

He said everyone had the right to question the government in a democracy and alleged that Congress workers making similar criticisms were not facing police cases.

​

Ashoka criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for spending time in Delhi while farmers were facing distress due to drought. He alleged that farmer suicides had increased and Karnataka ranked second in the country. Referring to a farmer's suicide in Chamarajanagar after consuming poison over the lack of water in a tank, he accused the government of failing to respond.

​

He also highlighted protests by midday meal and ASHA workers, pending salaries for civic workers in Bengaluru, and the accumulation of garbage in the city. He said the Finance Department had indicated that the government had no money, while the Chief Minister was announcing packages worth thousands of crores.

​

He alleged that the promises made to North Karnataka remained unfulfilled ahead of the Belagavi Assembly session. He also raised concerns over human-wildlife conflict in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts and criticised the government for neglecting road development.

​

Ashoka said the government had promised financial assistance of Rs 2,000 but had imposed an additional burden of Rs 10,000 on each family through price rise. The BJP would organise a major protest against rising prices in Mangaluru on November 19, followed by protests at the taluk level, he said.

​

He also alleged that beneficiaries were being denied Gruha Lakshmi assistance after being wrongly declared dead in official records.

​

Ashoka said the BJP and JD(S) would contest the 2028 Assembly elections together and expressed confidence that the NDA would secure a majority and form the government.

​

He said the central coordination committee would decide the candidates and seat-sharing arrangements based on discussions between the alliance partners. Both parties were seeking opportunities for their candidates in constituencies where they had secured more votes, he added.

​

He said no decision had been taken yet on candidate selection for the by-election and that local leaders could not decide the matter independently.

​

Ashoka also alleged that divisions within the Congress had affected governance and claimed that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had remained silent following the sting operation controversy.

​